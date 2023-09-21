Andrew Tate takes swipe at Adin Ross for introducing him to “idiots” all the time

Andrew Tate took a swipe at Adin Ross for only introducing him to “idiots” as he joined the Kick star on stream again, and made reference to xQc as well.

Controversial influencer Andrew Tate has made a number of regular appearances on Adin Ross’ stream over the last year or so, as the pair have struck up a friendship – both online and in-person.

When Tate and his brother Tristan were imprisoned by Romanian authorities, the Kick streamer was one of a select few names on a list of people who were able to visit. However, that didn’t happen in the end.

Since being released and being placed under house arrest as he awaits a trial on charges of human trafficking, rape, and forming a criminal gang, Tate has been streaming online and joined Adin in his interview with a Kim-Jong Un impersonator and used that to take a swipe at everyone the streamer introduces him to.

Andrew Tate says Adin Ross just introduces him to “idiots”

Adin’s stream, which he advertised as a genuine interview with the North Korean dictator, racked up over half a million views – with many viewers interested to see what would happen. Naturally, it was all a ruse.

He also brought on Tate for a ‘short conversation’ that ended up lasting a little longer than that. “Adin, you know every single time I speak to someone on your stream, nearly every single time they’re an idiot,” he said. “You know that, don’t you? Nearly everyone you introduce me to is an idiot.

“xQc who seems nice enough, he screamed in autistic rage all day long. Some little McLovin kid who got beat up like a week later. Who else is there? Every time you bring someone on they’re just like an idiot.”

Despite saying that, the controversial influencer stuck around as Adin brought on another pal of his to stream alongside.

He’ll more than likely pop up on stream again in the future too.