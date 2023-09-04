Andrew Tate slams Adin Ross for drug relapse after opening up on addiction

Andrew Tate has put streamer Adin Ross on blast for his drug relapse after the Kick star opened up about his addiction issues.

Adin Ross has quickly grown to become one the biggest streamers in the world, where during his rise to fame the Kick star has become closely associated with Andrew Tate.

The two have grown to become good friends, and Adin was even among the selected few added to Tate’s visitor list while he was in Romanian custody. However, the former kickboxing world champion is now furious with the streaming star, lashing out at him for his relapse on drug use.

Andrew Tate hits out at Adin Ross’ drug use

Opening up about his addiction during his September 1 live stream, Adin admitted to recently drinking alcohol and ‘lean’ again. In response, Andrew slammed Ross for relapsing, claiming he’s only taking drugs “for views.”

“Why is he back on lean? For views I guess,” said Tate. “He may not even realize that himself, but that’s why he’s back on lean. He’s back on lean so he has something to talk about on his f**king stupid show.

“I actually like Adin as a person, but if he’s genuinely back on drugs that’s why he’s done it. How many times can I try and help the guy? I’ve told him to go to the gym, get in fantastic shape, you’re rich and young you should be built like an animal.”

He added: “If he’s not going to do that and go back on drugs what can I do for him?”

Andrew Tate still currently remains under judicial control in Romania and is set to face trial on charges of human trafficking and forming a criminal group.