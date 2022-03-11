Amouranth reveals why she began investing millions: ‘I know I have an expiration date’

Twitch superstar Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is one of the most popular streamers on the platform and is frequently investing millions into side projects. In a recent interview, she explained why.

Amouranth’s content and streaming career have made her a fortune. Through OnlyFans, Twitch, Youtube, and other platforms, she’s able to generate millions of dollars every month.

Such capital has allowed her to invest in a number of seemingly absurd properties such as buying a gas station, a 7-Eleven store, a plastic ball company and tons of stock.

As it turns out, there is a method to her madness and Amouranth explained her purchases while appearing on G4TV.

Amouranth discusses “monetizing” her body

When asked if she always planned on being a savvy businesswoman or if she only began making investments as she grew as an entertainer, Amouranth revealed the truth.

“I always knew that I had an expiration date if I was going to go into the monetization of my body,” she said. “So, I wanted to be investing from the very beginning.”

According to Siragusa, the reason why she advertises her acquisitions is because websites (you’re welcome, Amouranth) will write articles when she does.

“I decided if I’m making these investments anyway, why not share them?” the Playboy bunny added.

Back in 2021, the hot tub streamer revealed her main goal with all these investments, explaining how when the income from her other businesses dwarf the money she makes by streaming, she plans to retire.

It’s not yet clear how long Amouranth has until she reaches that point, but if she continues to make big moves, it’s only going to be a matter of time until she packs up shop streaming for good.