LilyPichu stuns Amouranth by freestyling over Twitch unban request

Twitch stars Lily ‘LilyPichu’ Ki and Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa teamed up for a series of unban appeals on the streaming platform – and ended up producing quite the rap in the process.

LilyPichu and Amouranth are two of the biggest streamers on Twitch, boasting millions of followers across a variety of platforms – and it’s easy to see why.

The two have become mega-celebrities online, expanding beyond just the Twitch scene. Ki has voice acted for Genshin Impact and the anime Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro, while Amouranth is frequently making huge business ventures worth millions.

On March 8, the two joined forces on Twitch to partake in a popular activity amongst streamers: Reading unban requests. Hilariously, the two ended up creating a rap of all things when reading through one viewer’s comments.

Advertisement

LilyPichu raps Twitch comments

Unban request streams are when streamers read appeals by banned users and hold court to decide if they will be allowed back on the channel. After LiyPichu and Amouranth two loaded up a user’s comments that lead to their ban and their appeal, the hot tub streamer called on Lily to read the remarks – a challenge she decided was worthy of some freestyling.

With lyrics like “ur sooo hot,” “let’s make out,” and “ur so thicc,” it’s clear that user ‘hot_as_crap’ was looking to be the next Kanye West – and LilyPichu’s delivery was flawless.

Advertisement

“Let me milk you,” Lily sang to complete her part of the song, with Amouranth singing the final lyric by shouting “Please!”

“What genre of music would you consider that?” Siragusa joked. “It’s like an anime opening.”

Read More: Amouranth reveals which Hollywood actress she wants to play her

Siragusa knows a thing or two about rap too, having starred in her very own music video making fun of her haters.

Amazingly, users on YouTube even isolated the song and added some music in the background for some extra flair to really bring the tune to life.

As for the user who provided the lyrics, both streamers seemed conflicted on whether or not to unban them. Amouranth noted the comments were made all the way back in 2018, but Lily was quick to point out that the appeal message was just “plz.”

Advertisement

“That’s the main issue. Didn’t say I’ve changed,” Amouranth said, reaching the verdict to keep the user banned.

Given how well LilyPichu was able to rap over such bizarre comments, it will be fun to see what she can freestyle in the future. Maybe we’ll even see Twitch rap battles in the future – what a show that would be!