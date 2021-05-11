 Amouranth hits back at claims Twitch hot tub meta "not age-appropriate" - Dexerto
Logo
Entertainment

Amouranth hits back at claims Twitch hot tub meta “not age-appropriate”

Published: 11/May/2021 8:39 Updated: 11/May/2021 8:34

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
Amouranth Twitch Hot Tub Meta
Twitter: Amouranth

Share

Amouranth Twitch

Amouranth hit back at claims the Twitch hot tub meta is “not age-appropriate,” insisting the same can be said other scenarios that would be deemed inappropriate for a 13-year-old, including GTA RP streams.

Streamers are still at odds over the hot tub meta. Some like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel are vehemently against it, while others like Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hoffstater don’t see what the fuss is about. And some, like Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, think Twitch should be blamed more than anyone else.

However, it’s hard to find a streamer more incensed about the situation than Malena ‘Malena’ Tudi. She thinks it will have dire consequences and can’t understand why the company isn’t doing anything about it: “What happens when a 13-year-old does this?” she said.

Advertisement

However, Amouranth responded and claimed it’s a “ridiculous” test that can be applied to all kinds of different scenarios on the platform, not just hot tub streams.

amouranth in a hot tub
Twitch/amouranth
Amouranth is one of the streamers who has benefited from Twitch’s hot tub meta.

“The “imagine if a 13-year-old did it” litmus test for if it should be allowed on Twitch is ridiculous,” she said. “Hypothetically, put a “13-year-old streamer” in settings you often find other big streamers in. It all feels inappropriate.”

She described many different ‘inappropriate’ scenarios, including everything from adult-themed conversations to drinking and smoking on stream, condom and dating app advertisements during streams, and even GTA RP streams.

“Are we supposed to ban those too since they fail the litmus test?”

Advertisement

Naturally, her take on the issue has fans divided.

Some sympathized with her reasoning and commended her for making “good points,” while others think she’s only defending the hot tub meta because it benefits her.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops and whether Twitch makes an official statement on the issue to clarify or change the rules once again.

Advertisement
Advertisement