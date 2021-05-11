Amouranth hits back at claims Twitch hot tub meta "not age-appropriate" - Dexerto

Amouranth hit back at claims the Twitch hot tub meta is “not age-appropriate,” insisting the same can be said other scenarios that would be deemed inappropriate for a 13-year-old, including GTA RP streams.

Streamers are still at odds over the hot tub meta. Some like Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel are vehemently against it, while others like Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hoffstater don’t see what the fuss is about. And some, like Imane ‘Pokimane’ Anys, think Twitch should be blamed more than anyone else.

However, it’s hard to find a streamer more incensed about the situation than Malena ‘Malena’ Tudi. She thinks it will have dire consequences and can’t understand why the company isn’t doing anything about it: “What happens when a 13-year-old does this?” she said.

Advertisement

However, Amouranth responded and claimed it’s a “ridiculous” test that can be applied to all kinds of different scenarios on the platform, not just hot tub streams.

“The “imagine if a 13-year-old did it” litmus test for if it should be allowed on Twitch is ridiculous,” she said. “Hypothetically, put a “13-year-old streamer” in settings you often find other big streamers in. It all feels inappropriate.”

She described many different ‘inappropriate’ scenarios, including everything from adult-themed conversations to drinking and smoking on stream, condom and dating app advertisements during streams, and even GTA RP streams.

“Are we supposed to ban those too since they fail the litmus test?”

Advertisement

a Scuffed podcast episode when the conversation drifts to dicks. Imagine a 13 year old streamer doing a wife swap stream. Imagine even just a 13 year old streaming chilling with their significant other in a bed (not doing anything just streaming a cuddly moment) — Kaitlyn (@wildkait) May 10, 2021

Naturally, her take on the issue has fans divided.

Some sympathized with her reasoning and commended her for making “good points,” while others think she’s only defending the hot tub meta because it benefits her.

It will be interesting to see how the situation develops and whether Twitch makes an official statement on the issue to clarify or change the rules once again.