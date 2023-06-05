Amouranth warns stalkers are “more dangerous” for small streamers

Twitch star Kaitlyn ‘Amouranth’ Siragusa is warning small streamers that stalkers are more dangerous to them than they are to more prominent content creators.

Amouranth has become one of the biggest names in streaming with millions of followers across multiple platforms including Twitch, OnlyFans, and YouTube – as such, she’s had to deal with a lot of weird situations.

Since beginning her streaming career in 2016, Amouranth has had quite a few scary run-ins with stalkers showing up at her home and at big events like TwitchCon where she’s needed security to step in.

Article continues after ad

During an appearance on the That’s What She Said podcast, Amouranth issued a big warning to smaller streamers that stalkers can be a significant threat to them and explained why.

Amouranth explains why stalkers are crazier for small streamers

According to Amouranth, she got her first taste of obsessed fans just a few months after she first started streaming on Twitch and has used her experience to warn others to be careful.

“They think that they’re okay as a smaller streamer. If you have five viewers, you can have a stalker. If you have one viewer and it’s not Nightbot, you can have a stalker,” she said.

Article continues after ad

(segment begins at 32:40)

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While Siragusa has a significant amount of money to afford security systems and guards, others may not be so lucky and she believes that smaller streamers need to be extra careful.

“It’s actually I think more dangerous when you’re smaller, because that’s when they get really crazy,” she added. “That just leads them to think it’s a more private interaction.”

The OnlyFans model further noted how stalkers can get called out for being creepy when a chat has thousands of people in it. Nonetheless, Amouranth has still had numerous confrontations with stalkers and says she regrets not doing more to keep her identity a secret.

Article continues after ad

Back in 2022, an obsessed stalker from Estonia tried breaking into her home and was arrested. Despite the arrest, he returned to her property twice more in 2023 and even left a mysterious package.

Some fans have given Amouranth a way to fight back. One viewer sent the streamer a gift of $70,000, a new iPhone, and some self-defense items, but it’s not clear if she’s ever been in a position where she’d had to use them.