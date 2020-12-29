Logo
Alissa Violet hits back at Jake Paul dating rumors after post goes viral

Published: 29/Dec/2020 19:08

by Virginia Glaze
Alissa Violet denies Jake Paul dating rumors
YouTube: Alissa Violet / Jake Paul

Alissa Violet Jake Paul

YouTube star and model Alissa Violet is denying rumors of getting back together with ex-boyfriend Jake Paul, whose post on Instagram appeared to insinuate they had rekindled their romance.

Jake Paul is taking over the influencer news cycle right now; after defeating former NBA pro Nate Robinson, he’s been calling out just about every top-tier fighter he can find, and now, he’s apparently stirring up rumors with his ex-girlfriend.

Although Paul and Alissa Violet’s tumultuous relationship went down in flames in 2016, it seems that Jake is attempting to rekindle some kind of fling with his old flame, as told in one of his Instagram stories posts on December 28.

The post showed a photo of what seems to be a FaceTime call between the two, with the caption, “My lil shawty mad @AlissaViolet.”

Jake Paul FaceTime screenshot Alissa Violet
Instagram: Jake Paul
Paul unexpectedly posted a screenshot of his FaceTime call with ex-girlfriend Alissa Violet, leading to speculation that the two were dating once again.

However, Violet seemed to refute these claims shortly thereafter, posting a screenshot that showed Paris Hilton saying, “I’ll throw up.”

Alissa Violet responds to Jake Paul's Instagram stories post.
Instagram: Alissa Violet
Alissa Violet’s apparent response to Jake’s Instagram post was oh-so-subtle.

That’s not all; Drama Alert’s KEEMSTAR quickly reached out to Violet to get her take on the rumors — rumors that she vehemently denied.

In a screenshot of their text conversation, Violet told KEEMSTAR that Paul had merely been trying to “hang.” Alissa had told him to “f**k off.”

It’s just as well; after parting ways in 2016, serious drama went down between the two influencers, with Violet claiming she’d suffered “mental abuse” during her relationship with Paul and even claimed that their romance hadn’t even been real, in the first place.

According to Violet, the “Jalissa” pairing was just a front — although that didn’t stop her from being hurt when she claimed Paul would purportedly bring other women to his house to “hook up with in front of me.”

It looks like things are as cold as ever between these two YouTubers, in spite of Paul’s oddly-timed Instagram post. Right now, it seems like he is completely single, after parting ways with his most recent ex-girlfriend prior to his bout with Nate Robinson.

For now, it seems like Paul is fully focused on his career in fighting — and Violet is decidedly taking no part in the chaos.

Hackers hijack popular YouTuber Scott the Woz’s Twitter account

Published: 29/Dec/2020 18:35

by Michael Gwilliam
YouTube/Scott The Woz

Popular gaming YouTuber Scott ‘Scott The Woz’ Wozniak had his Twitter account taken over by hackers on December 29.

Scott The Woz is one of the most popular gaming channels on YouTube, boasting over 1.25 million subscribers on the platform while his Twitter has just under 300,000.

On December 29, the YouTuber mysteriously had all of his previous tweets deleted and replaced with either nonsensical posts or retweets of pro-hacking websites.

“Like this and Scott gets his sh*t back within the hour,” one of the hackers said in a post advertising a website by an individual named YARIS.

Scott the Woz hack
Twitter
Hackers started promoting their website.

It’s unclear if YARIS is the same person who gained access to Scott’s account, but it had been created as early as April 2009.

With the account under the hackers’ control, the antics continued with “Scott” posting racist and homophobic slurs.

Scott’s Twitter handle was also changed to advertise the hacking website.

Hackers take over Scott the Woz
Twitter
Scott’s name and handle were both changed.

Fans of Wozniak, however, decided to fight back and issue mass reports to Twitter, telling the platform that Scott’s account had been hacked in an attempt to save it. As of this moment, the account remains in the hackers’ control.

So far, Scott has yet to comment on the hack and it’s unclear if he’s even aware that it has happened at all.

2020 has been a wild year for Twitter hacks. In July, a hacker took over Elon Musk, Mr Beast, Bill Gates and more in a massive Bitcoin scam.

Later on, in August, Twitch superstar Felix ‘xQc’ Lengyel fell victim to a similar hack as the one facing Scott The Woz. The French Canadian’s account started posting messages such as “f**k you xqc we own u BRO” and promoted the hacker’s friends.

Nonetheless, Scott is just the latest victim of widespread hacks facing the social media site. It will be interesting to see if any others take place before the year’s end and if Twitter can implement better defenses in 2021.