Alisha12287 responds after Twitch ban over alleged kitten mill - Dexerto

Streamer ‘Alisha12287’ has finally spoken out after being banned from Twitch — a punishment that she claims was brought about by her allegations against another channel on being a purported kitten mill.

On September 2, Alisha called out Twitch in a pointed tweet, where she claimed that a certain channel on the site was being investigated by the USDA on alleged activity of being a purported kitten mill.

Kitten mills are much as the name suggests: Breeding locations where purebred cats are kept in cramped, often filthy living conditions, who largely “go without medical attention and live in their own waste,” as defined by Petful.com.

Alisha made similar claims during her own Twitch stream, which was later shared to popular subreddit ‘livestreamfails,’ garnering mass attention over the seemingly terrible situation happening on Twitch.

hey @Twitch did you know that https://t.co/rR9Ta574lJ has an open case by the USDA investigating them for puppy/ kitten mill activity? Have you seen the YELP REVIEWS about the kittens dying in the arms of their new family after 14 days? — Alisha12287 (@Alisha12287) September 2, 2020

In spite of her good intentions, it wasn’t long until she was met with a ban from the platform and her popular clip speaking out on the situation removed, which fellow streamer Destiny mentioned during a stream of his own, claiming that the ban was brought about on behalf to the mill, itself.

Now, Alisha has finally addressed the situation, stating that Twitch has not yet told her the specific reason for her ban. She did, however, reveal that the length of her suspension is for fourteen days, which Twitch allegedly stated was due to general “harassment.”

However, Alisha did mention that she was emailed by a “specific business,” who “boasted” about the fact that they were the reason for her ban and had used an attorney to “shut her up.”

“I understand Twitch’s quick decision on a business perspective to ban me for 14 days,” she said of the situation. “I also understood at the time… that there could possibly be backlash against me. This did not stop me, however, from sharing something I felt was extremely important, and I knew the risks that were involved.”

As she explained that much of the claims against the cattery are available online, a little digging into the USDA investigation turns up an official records request, which she had mentioned in her September tweet. Other resources have also been made available online, such as an allegedly forged veterinary certification.

Also alleging that she had been approached by the kitten mill on multiple occasions, Alisha claimed that she has “zero obligation to respond to them,” stating: “I am not afraid of them, and I will stand up for what I believe is right.”

“I want justice for the actions and the suffering of said business that has impacted families and lives of innocent animals,” she added.

Alisha will be unbanned on October 23, around noon EST (9 AM PST), during which she hopes to host a charity stream for an as-yet undetermined animal shelter.