 Alisha12287 responds after Twitch ban over alleged kitten mill - Dexerto
Alisha12287 responds after Twitch ban over alleged kitten mill

Published: 20/Oct/2020 0:24

by Virginia Glaze
Twitch streamer Alisha is shown next to a photo of a small kitten.
YouTube: Alisha12287 / Pexels: Buenosia Carol

Streamer ‘Alisha12287’ has finally spoken out after being banned from Twitch — a punishment that she claims was brought about by her allegations against another channel on being a purported kitten mill.

On September 2, Alisha called out Twitch in a pointed tweet, where she claimed that a certain channel on the site was being investigated by the USDA on alleged activity of being a purported kitten mill.

Kitten mills are much as the name suggests: Breeding locations where purebred cats are kept in cramped, often filthy living conditions, who largely “go without medical attention and live in their own waste,” as defined by Petful.com.

Alisha made similar claims during her own Twitch stream, which was later shared to popular subreddit ‘livestreamfails,’ garnering mass attention over the seemingly terrible situation happening on Twitch.

In spite of her good intentions, it wasn’t long until she was met with a ban from the platform and her popular clip speaking out on the situation removed, which fellow streamer Destiny mentioned during a stream of his own, claiming that the ban was brought about on behalf to the mill, itself.

Now, Alisha has finally addressed the situation, stating that Twitch has not yet told her the specific reason for her ban. She did, however, reveal that the length of her suspension is for fourteen days, which Twitch allegedly stated was due to general “harassment.”

However, Alisha did mention that she was emailed by a “specific business,” who “boasted” about the fact that they were the reason for her ban and had used an attorney to “shut her up.”

“I understand Twitch’s quick decision on a business perspective to ban me for 14 days,” she said of the situation. “I also understood at the time… that there could possibly be backlash against me. This did not stop me, however, from sharing something I felt was extremely important, and I knew the risks that were involved.”

As she explained that much of the claims against the cattery are available online, a little digging into the USDA investigation turns up an official records request, which she had mentioned in her September tweet. Other resources have also been made available online, such as an allegedly forged veterinary certification.

Also alleging that she had been approached by the kitten mill on multiple occasions, Alisha claimed that she has “zero obligation to respond to them,” stating: “I am not afraid of them, and I will stand up for what I believe is right.”

“I want justice for the actions and the suffering of said business that has impacted families and lives of innocent animals,” she added.

Alisha will be unbanned on October 23, around noon EST (9 AM PST), during which she hopes to host a charity stream for an as-yet undetermined animal shelter.

Streamer Novaruu banned on Twitch for a second time

Published: 19/Oct/2020 23:28

by Bill Cooney
Novaruu banned on Twitch
Novaruu/Twitch

Just Chatting streamer ‘Novaruu’ has been hit with the ban hammer a second time by Twitch, but the cause behind it is not quite clear.

Novaruu is a popular personality on Twitch’s ever-growing Just Chatting category, but she’s currently unable to stream after the platform banned her channel on Oct. 19.

It’s her second time being banned from the platform, after running afoul of a little-known Twitch rule back in 2019. That suspension only lasted for three days – the same amount of time as her latest one, as well.

“Everyone is asking me why I was banned on Twitch and I really dont know,” Novaruu wrote on Twitter. “Thankfully, it’s only 3 days.”

As we mentioned, the Texan streamer has been banned for the same amount of time from Twitch before in December of 2019 – bizarrely enough for “operating a contest or giveaway that violates Twitch Terms of Service,” according to the site, because she raffled off hand-painted birdhouses.

“How does raffling off a birdhouse and nudity have the same [ban length]?” She questioned back in 2019 comparing her situation to other streamers – but now, there’s no clear cut reason why she’s locked out.

An image of Twitch streamer Novaruu
Instagram: Novaruu
Novaruu is a popular streamer who can usually be found in Twitch’s Just Chatting section.

After streaming Phasmophobia and chatting with viewers the night before, her channel disappeared from Twitch on the morning of Oct. 19 with the ban officially announced soon after.

While Nova was caught off-guard, her fans seemed confused as well, with many commenting that there didn’t seem to have been anything shown during her recent streams that would land her in hot water with the site.

Streaming on Twitch in the Just Chatting category to around 1,000 viewers every day, she’s also a partner, with around 100,000 followers on the platform and 54,000 followers on Twitter. She’ll most likely return to Twitch after her three-day suspension is completed on Oct. 22, or earlier if she appeals and is successful.