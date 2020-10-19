 PewDiePie defends Elon Musk after backlash for Tesla price change meme - Dexerto
PewDiePie defends Elon Musk after backlash for Tesla price change meme

Published: 19/Oct/2020 1:10

by Brent Koepp
YouTube: PewDiePie

YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie Kjellberg defended Elon Musk during his October 18 upload. The Swedish star hit out at those getting upset over the Tesla CEO’s viral meme about changing the price of the Model S.

The one thing PewDiePie and Elon Musk have in common is their love of memes. The YouTube star even had the tech giant host an episode of his popular Meme Review show back in 2019 that has over 26 million views. 

The Tesla CEO faced backlash from critics in October after tweeting that the Model S price was being changed to $69,420. The YouTuber defended the billionaire during his latest upload, and argued that people can’t take a joke.

pewdiepie reacting to elon musk meme
YouTube: PewDiePie
The YouTuber defended Musk over his Tesla 420 joke.

PewDiePie defends Elon Musk’s Model S meme

During his October 18 episode of Last Week I Asked You, Pewds addressed the criticism Elon Musk received from some over a tweet he made on October 14 about the Model S price change. 

“I saw some people being so butthurt over this. It’s like, dude, it’s just a joke. I’m sure Elon knows it’s ironic,” he said, before he jokingly imitated critics in a baby voice. “So childish, he’s like a 12-year old! … Yeah, that’s the joke! Ever hear of fun?”

The creator then applauded the CEO for being attuned to meme culture: “You just want another overweight, gray-haired, boomer billionaire? I don’t. I think we have enough of that!”

(Topic starts 05:27)

The tweet that PewDiePie was referencing was made on October 14 when Musk posted, “The gauntlet has been thrown down! The prophecy will be fulfilled. Model S price changes to $69,420 tonight!”

The joke exploded on the social media platform, instantly going viral with over 330k likes and 35k retweets. While many found the meme to be hilarious, some critics hit out at the CEO for being irresponsible with the company’s prices.

This isn’t the only time PewDiePie has defended Elon. In past uploads, the 30-year-old has admitted to viewers that he’s admired the tech CEO for his innovations while still being wired into internet culture.

With Kjellberg being so fond of the tech giant, maybe the Tesla owner will someday return as a guest host on Meme Review. Maybe the Swede could also convince the billionaire to show up for a round of Among Us – now that would be entertainment gold. 

Jake Paul slammed by fans for throwing second party in a row

Published: 18/Oct/2020 22:10

by Charlotte Colombo
Instagram: Jake Paul

Another day, another controversy for one of the infamous Paul brothers. This time, Jake Paul has found himself under fire for throwing his second party in two days in what used to be the Team 10 mansion.

Since quitting YouTube in September, Paul has had a fairly quiet few weeks (for him, anyway). But recently, he has once again faced fan’s fury for ignoring local restrictions not once, but twice.

As highlighted by Twitter reporter DefNoodles, Jake Paul has thrown multiple bashes in the past few days, despite restrictions in the area making it very clear that this currently isn’t allowed.

One post on the Instagram story of model Charly Jordan shows Paul bringing in a birthday cake for fellow YouTube star Brandon Amato as a crowd closely congregates in his usually-sprawling living room.

Meanwhile, another Instagram story by TikToker Jon Marianek – which is alleged to be from the same party- shows further crowding with no masks or social distancing. It also reveals that Sway House star Bryce Hall – who has recently come under fire for his own partying ways – also attended the bash.

Unsurprisingly, fans on Twitter were less than enthusiastic about Paul’s actions. One enraged fan tagged the Mayor of LA’s Twitter account, asking him, “What action are you taking to combat this?”.

Other fans called Paul “disgusting” for throwing the parties, with one user commenting that “these kids would do anything for clout”.

While there were a couple of fans who attempted to defend Paul – like the fan who asked, “What makes you think that C*vid is in the house?” – the reception to this news was overwhelmingly negative, with one user chiming in that they “hope Karma comes back to hit you where it hurts”.

Instagram: Jake Paul
Paul previously made headlines in July for throwing a rules-defying house party.

This isn’t the first time Paul has come under fire for throwing parties during the current health crisis: back in July, he received backlash from major news outlets and even YouTubers like Tyler Oakley for throwing a huge bash in his California home, with his neighbors calling him “irresponsible and selfish”.

He has also experienced legal trouble as of late, with the FBI raiding his house for weapons in August. It is unclear how these latest revelations will impact his current legal issues.

Paul is yet to comment publicly on this issue.