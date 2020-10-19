PewDiePie defends Elon Musk after backlash for Tesla price change meme - Dexerto

YouTube king Felix ‘PewDiePie Kjellberg defended Elon Musk during his October 18 upload. The Swedish star hit out at those getting upset over the Tesla CEO’s viral meme about changing the price of the Model S.

The one thing PewDiePie and Elon Musk have in common is their love of memes. The YouTube star even had the tech giant host an episode of his popular Meme Review show back in 2019 that has over 26 million views.

The Tesla CEO faced backlash from critics in October after tweeting that the Model S price was being changed to $69,420. The YouTuber defended the billionaire during his latest upload, and argued that people can’t take a joke.



PewDiePie defends Elon Musk’s Model S meme

During his October 18 episode of Last Week I Asked You, Pewds addressed the criticism Elon Musk received from some over a tweet he made on October 14 about the Model S price change.

“I saw some people being so butthurt over this. It’s like, dude, it’s just a joke. I’m sure Elon knows it’s ironic,” he said, before he jokingly imitated critics in a baby voice. “So childish, he’s like a 12-year old! … Yeah, that’s the joke! Ever hear of fun?”

The creator then applauded the CEO for being attuned to meme culture: “You just want another overweight, gray-haired, boomer billionaire? I don’t. I think we have enough of that!”

(Topic starts 05:27)

The tweet that PewDiePie was referencing was made on October 14 when Musk posted, “The gauntlet has been thrown down! The prophecy will be fulfilled. Model S price changes to $69,420 tonight!”

The joke exploded on the social media platform, instantly going viral with over 330k likes and 35k retweets. While many found the meme to be hilarious, some critics hit out at the CEO for being irresponsible with the company’s prices.

The gauntlet has been thrown down! The prophecy will be fulfilled. Model S price changes to $69,420 tonight! — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 14, 2020

This isn’t the only time PewDiePie has defended Elon. In past uploads, the 30-year-old has admitted to viewers that he’s admired the tech CEO for his innovations while still being wired into internet culture.

With Kjellberg being so fond of the tech giant, maybe the Tesla owner will someday return as a guest host on Meme Review. Maybe the Swede could also convince the billionaire to show up for a round of Among Us – now that would be entertainment gold.