Adin Ross explains how Andrew Tate investigation has affected him

Virginia is Dexerto's Deputy Entertainment Editor an expert in all things TikTok, YouTube, and influencer-related. Boasting a background in English education, she's been tackling the social media space for over four years. You can reach Virginia at: virginia.glaze@dexerto.com.

Twitch star Adin Ross revealed how the ongoing investigation into controversial commentator Andrew Tate has affected him, saying he has a “genuine friendship” with the former kickboxer.

Andrew Tate is currently being held by authorities in Romania as part of an ongoing investigation into charges of human trafficking and rape.

Tate’s arrest has become one of the most buzzed-about topics on the internet. The online personality gained fame in mid-2022 after his inflammatory comments about women sparked debate on social media platforms — and even prompted talks of possible boxing matches with influencers like KSI and Logan Paul.

During his time in the limelight, Tate rubbed elbows with Adin Ross, a prominent streamer on Twitch who boasts over 7 million followers on the platform. The two notably linked up in Dubai for a collaboration later that year, and the two seemed to hit it off.

Article continues after ad

YouTube: Adin Ross Live Tate and Adin Ross linked up for a collaboration in late 2022.

Since Tate’s arrest, though, Adin’s friendship with the self-proclaimed ‘Top G’ has come into question. He addressed his relationship with the former kickboxer in a recent episode of the Full Send podcast, where he admitted that the current proceedings are also affecting him.

Adin Ross opens up on “genuine friendship” with Andrew Tate

“I talked to him a lot when there were no cameras on. We text and stuff, we’d call. Like I said, I had a genuine bond of friendship with him, and people don’t really understand that this all happening actually affects me, because it’s like, that’s my friend,” he revealed.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“We talk on a daily basis. I’m like, ‘Hey bro, I’m in a slump right now. How do I get out of bed today? I don’t feel good mentally.’ He’d give me advice. Like, ‘Yo, you need to get the f*ck up outta your bed. You laying there is not going to do anything.’ He’d just text me stuff.”

Article continues after ad

“They genuinely care, bro,” he continued, referencing both Tate and his brother, Tristan. “They wanna see me take this journey.”

(Topic begins at 14:00)

However, both Ross and his co-hosts were clear that they want to “wait and see” what comes of Tate’s investigation before making a final verdict on him as more information continues to arise in the wake of his arrest.