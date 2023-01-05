Adin Ross security guard’s arm snaps in brutal arm wrestle clip on Twitch

Jacob is the Deputy UK Editor for Dexerto and Call of Duty esports specialist with a BA (Hons) 2:1 in English Literature & Creative Writing. Previously served as Editor at GINX TV. Jacob has twice been nominated as Reporter of the Year at the UK Esports Awards. Contact: jacob.hale@dexerto.com.

Adin Ross’ security guard, Ant, was left with his arm snapped in half in this gruesome stream clip from an arm wrestling match with Zias.

Adin’s security guard has become a regular feature of the streams, not a streamer himself but always on the scene and interacting with Adin and whichever friends come through.

During a stream on January 4, Ant was arm wrestling with Zias, the two biggest men in the group who had clearly spent a lot of time in the gym, looking to prove once and for all which of them was strongest.

While everyone was having fun and enjoying the battle between the two, just as he had almost brought Zias’ arm down to touch the table, Ant’s arm sprung back with a loud crack, clear to everyone present that his arm had just fully broken.

Warning: Viewer discretion is advised

You can hear the panic in everyone’s voices instantly, as they realize what just happened.

“Oh, what the f**k?” said B Lou after it, as the security guard simply stated that it “just broke.”

Adin, panicked, just repeatedly said “No, No, No,” before rushing to turn the stream off, deleting the VOD immediately after.

Ant himself hasn’t yet shared anything online, but there will likely be updates from Ant, Adin, or the rest of the team in due course.