Adin Ross announces he's donating 20% of his Twitch revenue to charity - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Adin Ross has announced that he’ll be donating 20% of the money he makes from Twitch to charity. 10% will be donated to a charity for LGBTQIA causes, and viewers will get to choose the charity for the other 10%.

Adin Ross has grown into one of the most popular creators on Twitch, with over 3.3 million followers on the platform and over 50,000 active subscribers.

Famous for his NBA 2k and GTA content, and more recently his gambling streams, Ross pulls in tens of thousands of viewers every time he goes live.

So, on May 10 when he announced on Twitter that there was going to be a huge announcement on his stream, his audience turned out in their numbers.

Adin Ross announces charity push

On May 10, Ross teased that he’d be making a huge announcement on stream as soon as his tweet hit 20,000 likes. Although there was a lot of speculation, no one knew what Ross had in store.

Despite this, he did drop some hints, saying that he’d be the first creator on the platform to do what he had planned.

“I have a really really crazy announcement today, I am excited asf to do this, I’ll be the first twitch streamer ever to do this.”

I have a really really crazy announcement today. I am excited asf to do this, ill be the first twitch streamer to ever do this. I wanna go live early today, as soon as this tweet hits 20K likes ill go live and announce this shit !!!! 😘 — adin (@adinross) May 10, 2021

It didn’t take long for Ross’s audience to hit the 20,000 like goal, and as promised, the Twitch star then announced his plans on stream.

Ross revealed that from now on he’d be donating 20% of his Twitch revenue to charity every month. In terms of allocation, 10% will be donated to the LGBTQ community and the other 10% will be given to an organization chosen by his viewers.

“I’m going to take 10% of all Twitch revenue and donate to the LGBTQ community and you guys and us as a community, we’re gonna all vote the other 10% to another type of community.”

It’s obvious Ross is looking to lead by example and make an impact outside of Twitch by dedicating a portion of his revenue to charity each month.

On top of this, by getting his audience involved he’s encouraging them to look and engage with communities that need help.

Although Ross’s announcement probably wasn’t the news his fans were expecting, it’s certainly got them excited to help decide which organizations should receive his support each month.