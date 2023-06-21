Adin Ross pledges to fund cancer treatments for chats’ family

Adin Ross has said that he wants to help pay for cancer treatments for his followers and members of their families.

The top Kick streamer made the pledge on-stream, where he said that he was “dead serious” about supporting people who weren’t able to afford their cancer treatment.

Adin is no stranger to making generous donations to fans. He’s previously negotiated Kick deals for streamers trying to emulate his success, and he’s also given expensive gifts to members of his team and strangers who come onto his stream.

Adin Ross says he’ll fun the treatment of cancer victims related to his fans

While on stream, Adin said that he wanted to put some of his money towards funding cancer treatment, and asked his chat to tell him if they knew any family members who could use it.

“Anyone with cancer that needs help paying for treatment, I will help pay for treatment if it’s actually legit. I’m being dead serious.

“Any of your grandparents, uncles, parents, I’ll help. I need to see it’s legit, and I’ll have someone from my team contact the actual hospital.”

It’s the latest in a long line of goodwill from Adin, who also surprised one of his biggest fans with a full-time Kick deal and several other expensive gifts earlier in June. He’s always been generous with his money but this new pledge seems to take things a step further.

For more news and updates on Adin Ross, check out his recent drama with Hasan, who he claimed had been permanently banned from joining Kick.