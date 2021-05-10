When is Valkyrae merch coming out? 100 Thieves streamer teases apparel launch - Dexerto

With a legion of dedicated fans, YouTube sensation Rachel ‘Valkyrae’ Hofstetter’s merch is hard to come by. So, here’s all the latest news on any Valkyrae merch drops that are coming soon.

One of the best parts about being loyal to a specific community is the chance to cop some dedicated merch.

YouTube star Corpse Husband’s first clothing drop sold out in an insane 10 minutes, with thousands of fans getting to the checkout before realizing that they couldn’t get their hands on the products they desired.

Another streaming sensation whose merchandise appears to be pretty elusive is Valkyrae, however, the 100 Thieves co-owner has announced an upcoming release that has fans on the edge of their seats. So, here’s everything we know about the new Valkyrae merch.

When will there be new Valkyrae merch?

Finally addressing fan requests on-stream, Rae has revealed that there is merch coming. She speculates that “a rough estimate is possibly August” in terms of a release date, but has admitted that her choice to switch suppliers has delayed the process slightly.

However, she has confirmed that she will be using the same manufacturing company as Corpse, so if you were lucky enough to snag his merch you’ll already have a feel for what you’re getting.

What will Rae’s merch look like?

While there are no images of any merch, Rae has dropped hints that a half and half style sweater will be launching with the line.

After a fan complimented her jumper in chat, she replied “isn’t it kinda cool how it splits down the middle? That’d be kinda crazy if I released some merch that also split down the middle. That would be nuts.”

She also reveals that she’s toying with “five different designs,” followed up by her noting that she’s “going a little crazy” with this launch.

How much is Valkyrae’s merch?

Again there’s nothing set in stone regarding the cost of Rae’s merch, but judging by the cost of Corpse’s drop we can speculate that:

Hoodies – $60

Beanie – $25

Face mask – $10

As both streamers are using the same merch carrier, this may imply that Rae’s new drop may mirror Corpse’s prices.

Valkyrae Mika Plush

All the way back in March Rae teased that she was considering creating an adorable plushie of her canine companion, Mika.

mika plushie?🤔 — rae ☀️ (@Valkyrae) March 9, 2021

She’s confirmed that this is in the works multiple times, and is working on creating the best possible product from quality materials.

Again there’s no date confirmed, but we’ll likely see him drop before the main body of the merch in August.

So that’s everything we know about Valkyrae’s upcoming merch drop! We’ll keep our eyes peeled for more information, so make sure you check back as this story continues to develop.