Logo
Entertainment

Alexa Rivera facing backlash after “going missing” for scavenger hunt YouTube video

Published: 29/Dec/2020 20:24

by Virginia Glaze
Alexa Rivera under fire for "missing" YouTube video
YouTube: Alexa Rivera

Share

YouTuber Alexa Rivera is being met with heavy criticism after uploading a video claiming she was “going missing” for 24 hours as part of a scavenger hunt for her friends.

Alexa Rivera, who currently has over 5 million YouTube subscribers, uploaded a video on December 26 that boasted a fun scavenger hunt for four of her friends and a winning prize of $1,000.

However, the scavenger hunt has gone viral for all the wrong reasons — mostly due to the video’s title and part of its premise, which included Rivera going “missing” for 24 hours.

The purpose of the scavenger hunt was to “find” Alexa, and while that alone might not seem outrage-worthy, it even featured a series of mock “missing persons” posters with her photo on them (not to mention the video’s thumbnail).

Alexa River fake missing persons poster.
YouTube: Alexa Rivera
Rivera’s scavenger hunt featured mock “missing persons” posters and was centered around the premise that she had gone “missing.”

While her friends ran around town solving her scavenger hunt, Rivera stayed overnight in a hotel room to better “sell” her missing status.

The winning team eventually discovered Rivera hiding in a festively-wrapped box in her driveway, and although everyone seemed in good spirits after “finding” her, the internet is decidedly less than amused.

Rivera’s video soared to the top of YouTube’s trending page on December 29, with commenters decrying the upload’s title and premise as being disrespectful to actual missing persons and their families.

“Pretending to be ‘missing’ isn’t a joke,” one commenter wrote. “There are people who go missing for real every day, some of whom are never seen again. No one should ever be making fun or light of real-life situations like these. If I were you, I would take the video down.”

“Wow this is so funny, oh my gosh this totally doesn’t hurt families that deal with missing people and family members,” another said. “This is horrible.”

Commenters hit back at Rivera's video.
YouTube: Alexa Rivera
Commenters were quick to point out the offensive nature of the scavenger hunt’s premise.

“Couldn’t it just have been titled ‘Sending my friends on a scavenger hunt’ or something that isn’t, like, a serious problem?” yet another wrote.

Thus far, Rivera has yet to respond to the outrage surrounding her latest upload, which has garnered over 7 million views at the time of writing.

Gaming

FaZe Clan announce first three winners of FaZe5 recruitment challenge

Published: 29/Dec/2020 20:15 Updated: 29/Dec/2020 20:22

by Albert Petrosyan
FaZe Clan

Share

faze clan

Everything that’s happened so far in FaZe 5  has led to this moment as FaZe Clan have begun revealing the five winners of their prized recruitment challenge.

Due to its prestige and rarity, FaZe5 became a major talking point online and on social media when FaZe Clan announced they’d be running it again in 2020. For those who are unfamiliar – FaZe5 is an intense and competitive recruitment challenge through which the organization picks five people they feel are worthy to join their ranks.

Over 200,000 aspiring gamers, content creators, editors, and more applied this year, a massive list that was cut down to 100 finalists in late October and dwindled down again, to just 20, in November.

With no more cuts between the top-20 and the five winners, FaZe have begun the process of announcing who the final five are – one revealed every day between December 27 – 31. Everything you need to know about the confirmed winners and the remaining finalists can be found below.

First FaZe5 winner announced: Faxuty

On December 27, FaZe Clan announced that Faxuty is the first winner of the recruitment challenge. Faxuty is a partnered streamer on Twitch who boasts over 47,400 followers, nearly 9,000 subscribers on YouTube, and over 14,000 followers on Twitter.

His streaming content primarily focuses on Fortnite, especially competitively. Here’s his live reaction to finding out he will be joining FaZe in 2021.

Second FaZe5 winner announced: Virus

The second winner, Virus, was announced on December 28. Virus is a partnered streamer on Twitch with 147,000+ followers, along with an equally impressive 334,000+ subscribers on YouTube.

His content is mostly consisting of Call of Duty, most recently Black Ops Cold War and Warzone, averaging between 100,000 to 300,000 views per video.

Here is Virus’ live reaction as his name was announced on-screen:

Third FaZe5 winner announced: Flea

December 29 saw the third winner of the recruitment challenge get unveiled – Flea, a Fortnite content creator who has one of the biggest presences on YouTube out of all the FaZe 5 entrants: over 1.66 million subscribers.

The Australian boasts similarly high numbers on Twitter – nearly 280,000 followers – making him a big-name signing for FaZe Clan.

Here’s Flea’s reaction when he found out FaZe had picked him as one of the five winners:

Remaining FaZe5 top-20 finalists

After today, there are just two more spots for the 17 other finalists. The next winner will be getting revealed on Wednesday, December 30 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET, so make sure to check back here around then to know who the second person joining FaZe is.

  • Proze – 22 years old
  • HunterTV – 20
  • Conrady – 20
  • Zenon – 9
  • Lough – 14
  • Zogoro – 22
  • Cannaestia – 35
  • K1ng – 14
  • Montoya Twinz – 20
  • Scope – 21
  • RowdyRogan – 6
  • Flea – 22
  • Faxuty – 22
  • NioRooch – 20
  • Virus – 22
  • Grant the Goat – 17
  • Milliam – 15
  • Stevie – 19
  • Cufboys – 22
  • Absorber – 17

What do FaZe5 winners get?

In addition to joining arguably the most prestigious esports and gaming lifestyle organization in the world, the winners get some additional prizes for finishing on top:

  • Nissan Kicks SUV (only for first-place – Faxuty)
  • $20,000 signing bonus
  • G FUEL endorsement contract for 3-6 months

Who do you want to see named next? Let us know on Twitter, @Dexerto!