Alix Earle tears up revealing “toxic” eating disorder
Social media star Alix Earle broke into tears while describing her recovery from a “toxic” eating disorder that started during high school in the latest episode of her podcast.
Alix Earle is a hugely popular social media star, boasting over 9 million followers combined across her TikTok and Instagram accounts.
Earle is widely known for her relatable ‘get ready with me’ videos, where she’ll opine on a particular topic or tell a story from her own life as she prepares for the day with makeup and skincare routines.
While Earle’s life certainly looks charming from the outside, the influencer opened up about a “toxic” eating disorder she battled in high school and how she has recovered over the years.
Alix Earle opens up on eating disorder in emotional podcast episode
Earle opened up about her ED during an October 5 episode of her podcast, ‘Hot Mess with Alix Earle.’
In the episode, Earle claimed that her eating disorder first started in high school, when she’d see her classmates “paying thousands of dollars” to go on “extreme diets.” She said that watching her friends lose pound after pound normalized extreme dieting for her and sparked her difficult relationship with food.
“I just went down such a bad path with myself, with my body, with my image, and I started to have this sort of body dysmorphia,” she said. “I would look in the mirror and I would see someone way bigger than the person that I was.”
Eventually, Earle restricted her diet so much that she was only eating very small amounts of food and constantly looking for a toilet to throw up in wherever she dined.
In the lead-up to her prom, Earle said that she completely avoided carbs, drinking only water and eating only ginger the day before the big event. Despite feeling light-headed, the influencer said she actually felt “content” because she was “doing something right” with her diet.
Earle began to tear up when describing the first time someone noticed her disorder. The influencer recalled a time when her mother had asked if she’d thrown up after dinner, causing her to lie about her ED.
“I just lied straight to her face,” she admitted. “And I think that was the first time anyone had ever realized or asked me what was happening, and I started to then feel guilty about that.”
(Topic begins at 8:25)
Luckily, Earle says that she began to recover from her disorder after getting into college, crediting her friend group for helping her realize how unhealthy her eating habits were.
Overall, Earle shared her experience to help others struggling from eating disorders like she did, saying she’s “so grateful” for her friends who aided in her recovery.