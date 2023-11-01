Alix Earle admits she got didn’t get reaction she expected from eating disorder

Influencer Alix Earle says she got the ‘opposite’ reaction from what she expected after opening up about her eating disorder in a tearful podcast in October.

Alix Earle is a prominent influencer, boasting 6 million followers on TikTok and 3 million on Instagram.

Although she’s best known for her humorous storytime videos and ‘get ready with me’ clips, Earle caught the internet’s attention for a totally different reason in October 2023 during an episode of her podcast, ‘Hot Mess with Alix Earle.’

Article continues after ad

During the podcast, Earle opened up about her “toxic” eating disorder, which she says started in high school. Due to her ED, Earle severely restricted her food intake and began purging any time she needed to eat a meal with others.

Article continues after ad

YouTube: Hot Mess with Alix Earle Alix Earle opened up about her past struggle with an eating disorder in an emotional podcast episode last month.

It wasn’t until she was in college that her friends helped her to change her mindset about food, saying she was “so grateful” to them for helping her recover.

Earle’s story touched the hearts of listeners all over the net, with many commenters saying they were thankful to the influencer for opening up about her experience with her eating disorder.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Alix Earle got ‘opposite’ reaction she expected after revealing eating disorder

However, Earle says she didn’t expect all the positivity she received after talking about the subject. In a statement to Page Six, the influencer claimed she was fully expecting to get hit with tons of negative comments, instead.

Article continues after ad

“Before ever opening up online, I was really scared that the response would be negative, and it’s honestly just been the opposite,” she told the outlet. “It’s been super positive and I think I found a great community through it.”

Article continues after ad

YouTube: ELLE Earle says that she was able to find tons of support after opening up about her eating disorder.

“It’s also super therapeutic for me to find other people who struggle with the same issues, so I would encourage people to open up online about whatever it is they’re going through,” she added. “Because you never know how many people you’re going to impact with that.”

Ultimately, Earle says it’s up to the individual to decide how much they want to share with others on the internet, but says opening up about her struggles helped her _.

Article continues after ad