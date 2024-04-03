TikTok is blocking users from searching for Eugenia Cooney amid health concerns

TikTok is blocking users from searching for popular influencer Eugenia Cooney and are instead serving them with a message directing them to the National Alliance for Eating Disorders.

Eugenia Cooney is a prominent influencer across multiple platforms who specializes in fashion and beauty content.

Over the years, viewers have expressed acute concern for Cooney, urging her to seek help for what many believe is an eating disorder due to her increasingly emaciated appearance.

Cooney has sparked backlash from critics on multiple occasions, some of whom argue that she should be banned from social platforms until she recovers from her supposed disorder — and now, it looks like one of these platforms is taking action.

Instagram: eugeniacooney Eugenia Cooney is a divisive influencer who has been creating content for over a decade.

In April 2024, TikTok users noticed they could no longer search for Eugenia Cooney on the video-sharing app. Instead, they’re met with a message showing a drawing of a stomach holding a heart.

“You’re not alone,” the message reads. “If you or someone you know is having a hard time, help is always available.”

The message includes a button to view available resources, as well as the number for the National Alliance for Eating Disorders.

While some users claim they can still see her profile, others — including myself — are hit with the warning when attempting to look up her name on the app.

It’s still possible to look up Cooney on TikTok through her hashtag. Her latest video was uploaded 23 hours ago and is filled with comments urging the influencer to seek help.

“Please take care of yourself,” one user wrote. “You deserve so much better. You’re beautiful. Please don’t get where you’re not able to enjoy and do things. It’s gonna be hard to pick yourself back up. Love you girl.”