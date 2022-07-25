Addison Rae responds to Stranger Things S5 rumors after Joseph Quinn comment

Virginia Glaze . Last updated: Jul 25, 2022

TikTok star Addison Rae has reacted to fears that she’ll be cast in Stranger Things Season 5 after series star Joseph Quinn commented on one of her videos.

Addison Rae is one of TikTok’s biggest stars, but she’s got her sights set on even bigger accomplishments.

Having racked up over 88 million TikTok followers, she has starred in a feature film, ‘He’s All That,’ and even scored a multi-movie deal with Netflix shortly thereafter.

She even hosts her very own Snapchat show, ‘Addison Rae Goes Home,’ on top of her budding music career and launching her very own makeup line.

Instagram: addisonraee Addison Rae is a major star on TikTok – but some fans are convinced she’s set to appear in Stranger Things.

Most recently, Rae appeared in a commercial for Google, which was met with some dissent among critics… But now, even more backlash is ensuing due to rumors that she’s set to star in the next season of Stranger Things.

Thus far, it’s unclear where this rumor originated, although it’s most likely due to the fact that Joseph Quinn, who played Eddie Munson in Season 4, commented on one of Rae’s videos.

The comment itself isn’t anything special; Quinn appeared to be “testing how to comment,” although this could just be a joke.

TikTok: Joseph Quinn Eagle-eyed fans noticed that Stranger Things star Joseph Quinn left a comment on Addison Rae’s TikTok.

However, fans are freaking out over this unexpected interaction, and some are even convinced that Rae is set to star in Season 5 of the hit Netflix show.

Rae herself spoke out on the rumors in a comment on TikTok after a viewer said, “If you’re in Stranger Things, no offense, I will cry.”

“Babe relax,” she replied.

Instagram: tiktokroomtm Addison Rae has hinted that she won’t be showing up in Season 5.

It’s unlikely that Stranger Things fans will need to worry about a major TikTok star appearing in their favorite show, anyway; series creators the Duffer Brothers have claimed that no new characters will be introduced for Season 5, as they hope to continue to focus on the relationships between the existing core group in Hawkins.

Looks like we’ll never see Rae hit the woah with the Hawkins cheer squad — but we have to admit, a TikTok collab with some of the show’s stars would be fun to see.