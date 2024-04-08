Stranger Things fan favorite character could come back, but fans aren’t convinced

Stranger Things fans really turned around on Eddie Munson in Season 4, but that doesn’t mean they want him to return for more episodes.

When the Duffer Brothers brought Eddie Munson into the mix for Stranger Things Season 4, they likely had no idea just how much the character would resonate with fans. In fact, he was a classic one-and-done character, introduced and killed-off all in the space of one season.

At first, viewers weren’t so sure about Eddie Munson’s over-the-top heavy metal ways. But by the time the final episode rolled around and Eddie died in Dustin’s arms in the Upside Down, they were sold. As such, there’s been a lot of speculation over whether the Duffer Brothers would find a way to bring him back for Stranger Things Season 5.

When asked point-blank at a recent fan convention if he was coming back to the show, Quinn simply said: “I do know, but I’m not telling you. Good question.” Many are taking this coy response as confirmation that he’ll be returning to the Stranger Things cast for one last round.

However, there are also many fans who seemed to accept that he wouldn’t be returning, on account of being… well, dead. In fact, it seems like they don’t want him back at all, for the good of the show.

“For the love of god, don’t reincarnate,” one X user wrote. Others chimed in, adding: “He’s not coming back, and thank god for it,” and: “He is not coming back, he’s playing with y’all.”

Others suggested that, even if he does come back to Stranger Things, it’ll be in a very small capacity.

“Maybe a flashback or Vecna pretending to be him to get to Dustin. Like how he pretended to be Billy last season to Max,” one user suggested. Another wrote: “He’ll be back as a ghost/hallucination or whatever.”

“He won’t be in it,” one comment said. “If he is, literally probably a 10th of an episode.”

