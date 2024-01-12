The news that a major Stranger Things character won’t be returning for Season 5 has divided opinion among Netflix fans.

Even when the Hollywood strikes were active, Stranger Things chat didn’t die down. Amid the tumult, there was speculation about whether the team would have to de-age the core cast if the delays went on any longer.

More recently, Will Byers star Noah Schnapp landed himself in controversy, an issue that remains at the forefront of discussion after Netflix confirmed Season 5 has started filming.

But while some fans are calling to have Schnapp removed from the final chapter, there’s one character who won’t be making a return – and it’s proving to be a divisive decision.

Stranger Things fans divided after major character drops out of Season 5

Eduardo Franco, who played chill king and Stranger Things fan favorite Argyle, revealed that he hasn’t received a call to return for Season 5 – and fans are divided about the news.

Earlier this week, Netflix released the first cast photo for the fifth and final season while confirming that filming had commenced – but Franco was nowhere to be seen, something the Argyle star was asked about in a new episode of the Steve Varley Show.

“It’s nice to hear that there’s some sort of concern or something, you know what I mean? But I never got a phone call, so I think that’s it,” he explained.

The news has sparked outrage for some, with one fan writing: “Stranger Things better give him a call. Such a likable character.” Another said, “Wow that’s actually shocking if he’s not in the Stranger Things last season.”

A third added: “I’m pissed. What are the Duffers going to do? Argyle just disappears? They send him back to Calli but he knows about everything that’s happening? Give him a proper ending man, Argyle deserves that.”

Over on Reddit, some fans took a more diplomatic approach. “That’s a bummer for the actor but it makes sense since Argyle lives in California and the last season surely will be set entirely on Hawkins,” wrote one.

“He was fine, but he’s not even from Hawkins and they have too many side characters as it is,” said another, while a third added, “To be honest, I’m fine with that. He got more screen time than he should have.”