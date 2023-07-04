Addison Rae & Kourtney Kardashian spark backlash after bikini pics go viral

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian’s unconventional friendship is once again being thrown into question after they posed for some pics in matching bikinis.

Addison Rae is slowly but surely branching out from her tried and true status as a TikTok star into the world of mainstream celebrities.

The influencer, who boasts a whopping 88 million followers on TikTok, scored a multi-film deal with Netflix back in 2021 following the release of her debut movie, ‘He’s All That.’ Now, she’s set to star in yet another feature film, ‘Thanksgiving,’ alongside Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey.

That’s not all; as a budding A-List actress, Addison has also accrued quite a few high-profile friendships — including the Kardashians. Addison seems pretty close to Kourtney Kardashian, in particular… but not everyone is here for their friendship.

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian have been close pals for years now.

Addison Rae & Kourtney Kardashian spark backlash over bikini pics

Although these two gals have been buddy-buddy for some time now (with Kourtney even making an appearance in Addison’s first movie), the two have found themselves under the microscope of internet scrutiny following their latest pics together.

On July 3, Kourtney posted a photo with Addison to Instagram, where the two stars posed in matching hot pink Bikinis (subtle Barbie reference, perhaps?).

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian posed in matching hot-pink bikinis.

Kourtney also showed off her baby bump — but that’s not exactly what commenters are talking about. Instead, they’re taking aim at the Kardashian’s unconventional friendship with Addison, saying it’s a bit odd that a 44-year-old woman is besties with a 22-year old TikToker.

“Kourtney really doesn’t have any friends,” one commenter wrote.

“I swear to God, this is the weirdest friendship,” another said.

“Why is a 44-year-old friends with a 22-year-old?” yet another asked. “This is just weird to me.”

Addison Rae and Kourtney Kardashian's latest pics together have sparked quite a bit of backlash from commenters.

However, plenty of other commenters are rising up in defense of their friendship, with one writing, “Whoever saying the age gap is weird never worked at a restaurant before.”

“People don’t understand that you can be way younger but be way more mature than half the people at Kourtney’s age,” another said. “Love it.”

This is far from the first time this duo’s friendship has come under question. In fact, their status as besties has been a hot topic of discussion for years now, with the two most notably facing scrutiny after posing in bikinis together in summer 2020.

Even Scott Disick made a few jokes about their friendship — but Addison shut him down, calling his remarks about their ages “hypocritical,” given he’d dated someone 16 years his junior.