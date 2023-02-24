Addison Rae starring in horror film ’Thanksgiving’: Everything we know so far

TikTok star Addison Rae is set to star in a lead role for Eli Roth’s horror film ‘Thanksgiving’ for Spyglass Media — here’s everything we know about the project so far.

22-year-old Addison Rae first started TikTok in 2019, and in the years since she has garnered over 80 million followers.

The star’s social media fame has also led to a range of new opportunities, including opening the door to an acting career. Addison starred in Netflix rom-com ‘He’s All That’ in 2021, and went on to sign a multi-picture deal with the streaming platform.

On February 23, it was announced that Addison would be taking part in a new acting project, starring in a lead role for Eli Roth’s horror film ‘Thanksgiving.’ Here’s everything we know about the upcoming project so far.

Contents:

What is ‘Thanksgiving’ about?

‘Thanksgiving’ is based on the fake trailer from the 2007 double feature film ‘Grindhouse.’ The trailer teases the story of a killer who wreaks havoc on Plymouth, Massachusetts during their Thanksgiving celebrations.

Who is directing ‘Thanksgiving’?

Eli Roth is set to direct ‘Thanksgiving,’ produced by Spyglass Media. The script was reportedly written by Jeff Rendel. Roth and Roger Birnbaum are both set to produce.

‘Thanksgiving’ horror film cast

On February 23, it was announced that TikTok star Addison Rae would be playing a lead role in the picture, but what that role will be, remains to be seen.

Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey also joined the cast, though again, it’s not yet clear what role he will be playing.

When will ‘Thanksgiving’ filming start?

According to Deadline, there are plans to start shooting the film in March. However, it’s not known how long filming and production will last, or when the film could be expected to release.

We will continue to update this page as we hear more about Addison Rae’s latest project.