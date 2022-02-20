Addison Rae fans want TikTok star in Euphoria after viral Instagram photos

Addison Rae fans really want to see the TikTok star in HBO’s Euphoria after her latest Instagram photoshoot went viral.

Rae has been dipping in other industries outside of her popular social channels, which have so far led to the leading role of Netflix’s He’s All That. We know she’s going to be in more Netflix projects, but fans think she’d also be a perfect casting for HBO’s hit series.

The star posted a series of shots that had real “Euphoria vibes” both in her wardrobe and the aesthetic of the format. This has led to a ton of praise from fans and to speculation that the TikToker would soon appear in the show.

Advertisement

While that’s still unfounded, the calls for Addison Rae to join Euphoria are getting stronger and it already looks like she’d fit the part.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addison Rae (@addisonraee)

Since the start of the show’s second season, people have been sounding off on how well Rae would blend into its world.

As far as the TikToker is concerned, she would love to have some part in the show. She told MTV that she would want to play a role in Euphoria if she had the option to do so.

She said, “I would love to do Euphoria, I really just love all of the girls that are on it… I’ve met [Alexa Demie], and she was really really sweet. And I would love to work with her.”

Advertisement

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Addison Rae (@addisonraee)

The HBO adaptation is capturing audiences worldwide for its gritty and provocative storytelling with leading star Zendaya.

Euphoria fever has hit fans and critics alike, so the show could be around for a while. And if the calls get loud enough, it’ll be interesting to see if we get to see Addison Rae in Euphoria after all.