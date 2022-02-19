Charli & Dixie D’Amelio explain why TikTok fame is now more “fun”

TikTok sensations Charli and Dixie D’Amelio have explained why they are having more fun being popular influencers now than they were before, saying they’ve “calmed down a lot.”

Charli and Dixie D’Amelio are without a doubt two of the biggest names on TikTok. The sisters first rose to success after Charli went viral with a dance video, and not long after, both girls were gaining thousands of new followers by the day.

They now have a combined follower total of over 190 million, and Charli remains the most followed creator on the whole app.

The sisters have done plenty of huge projects over the past couple of years, from clothing lines to performances, and the family even got their own Hulu reality show in which they showed some of their struggles with internet fame.

But in an interview with extratv at the Fanatics pre-Super Bowl bash, the sisters revealed why they are having more fun being influencers lately compared to before, despite the pressures of fame.

“I feel like we’ve both calmed down a lot,” Dixie said, with Charli adding, “we feel a lot more comfortable about things like this that would before like scare us, so it’s definitely a lot more fun now that we feel better and more comfortable with like just the day to day stuff.”

With the D’Amelio Show on Hulu having been renewed for a second season, the sisters revealed that this new season will be more work-focused, with Charli adding that filming so far has been “fun” and that she’s “excited for everyone to see it.”

With Charli rumored to be taking on her first acting role, it’s clear that the D’Amelio sisters have plenty to show fans in the year ahead.