Addison Rae, Dixie D’Amelio & Bryce Hall respond to Ariana Grande shade - Dexerto

Following comments made by Ariana Grande over Halloween parties, many fans think the popstar was calling out some of TikTok’s biggest stars — and now they’ve responded.

With the ongoing global health situation, we’ve seen a lot of stars have to minimize their social activities, but some may have been a little more ignorant of the rules than others. For example, we’ve seen the Sway boys and Bryce Hall facing penalties from the Los Angeles mayor after throwing a multitude of parties.

Obviously, Halloween is a huge holiday, and many top stars once again threw some parties or attended one, including in West Hollywood influencer hub Saddle Ranch.

At that party, rumors of Bryce Hall and Addison Rae’s on/off relationship were sparked once again, as the pair were caught kissing at the party in their Joker and Harley Quinn costumes, as well as several TikToks posted together.

While fans of the couple went into frenzy, there was one celebrity who wasn’t impressed at all: Ariana Grande, who asked “Did we all really need to go to f**king Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn’t have waited…?”

Of course, many assume that this was directed at the TikTok and online stars that took to the popular hangout on Halloween, and now some of them have responded.

Speaking to Pap Galore, Dixie D’Amelio, Addison and Bryce all offered their opinions on Ariana’s criticism and, interestingly, they all agreed with her.

Dixie said that she’s not really sure what to say in response, but says that Ariana is “right” and “a queen.”

Similarly, Addison said the criticism was “fair” and that she’s largely been avoiding parties while preparing for her upcoming film, a remake of 90’s classic ‘She’s All That.’

Of course, this does beg the question why TikTok stars are attending these parties if they agree that it’s wrong, but they probably weren’t expecting to be called out by one of the biggest artists in the world while enjoying their nights in Saddle Ranch.

It goes without saying that TikTokers weren’t the only ones in Saddle Ranch, or elsewhere celebrating Halloween, as parties went on across the world, so it’s very possible Ariana wasn’t calling them out specifically, but the shoe definitely seems to fit.