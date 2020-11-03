 Addison Rae, Dixie D’Amelio & Bryce Hall respond to Ariana Grande shade - Dexerto
Addison Rae, Dixie D’Amelio & Bryce Hall respond to Ariana Grande shade

Published: 3/Nov/2020 13:41

by Jacob Hale
Following comments made by Ariana Grande over Halloween parties, many fans think the popstar was calling out some of TikTok’s biggest stars — and now they’ve responded.

With the ongoing global health situation, we’ve seen a lot of stars have to minimize their social activities, but some may have been a little more ignorant of the rules than others. For example, we’ve seen the Sway boys and Bryce Hall facing penalties from the Los Angeles mayor after throwing a multitude of parties.

Obviously, Halloween is a huge holiday, and many top stars once again threw some parties or attended one, including in West Hollywood influencer hub Saddle Ranch.

Addison and Bryce got the rumors flowing once again at a Halloween party.

At that party, rumors of Bryce Hall and Addison Rae’s on/off relationship were sparked once again, as the pair were caught kissing at the party in their Joker and Harley Quinn costumes, as well as several TikToks posted together.

While fans of the couple went into frenzy, there was one celebrity who wasn’t impressed at all: Ariana Grande, who asked “Did we all really need to go to f**king Saddle Ranch that badly that we couldn’t have waited…?”

Of course, many assume that this was directed at the TikTok and online stars that took to the popular hangout on Halloween, and now some of them have responded.

Speaking to Pap Galore, Dixie D’Amelio, Addison and Bryce all offered their opinions on Ariana’s criticism and, interestingly, they all agreed with her.

Dixie said that she’s not really sure what to say in response, but says that Ariana is “right” and “a queen.”

Similarly, Addison said the criticism was “fair” and that she’s largely been avoiding parties while preparing for her upcoming film, a remake of 90’s classic ‘She’s All That.’

Of course, this does beg the question why TikTok stars are attending these parties if they agree that it’s wrong, but they probably weren’t expecting to be called out by one of the biggest artists in the world while enjoying their nights in Saddle Ranch.

It goes without saying that TikTokers weren’t the only ones in Saddle Ranch, or elsewhere celebrating Halloween, as parties went on across the world, so it’s very possible Ariana wasn’t calling them out specifically, but the shoe definitely seems to fit.

Dixie D’Amelio clarifies deleted Noah Beck break up Tweet

Published: 3/Nov/2020 11:40

by Calum Patterson
TikTok superstar Dixie D’Amelio has shut down rumors that she and fellow TikToker Noah Beck had split – rumors that she actually started herself with a now-deleted Tweet.

Dixie has moved on from her previous TikTok relationship with Griffin Johnson, and now dates his Sway House-mate Beck.

Their relationship is a source of constant intrigue for fans, especially given that both Johnson and Beck know each other and are (usually) friendly.

So, when Dixie randomly Tweeted “I’m single lol” on November 2, her fans immediately went into a frenzy. The Tweet was later deleted, but Instagram account TikTokRoom secured a screenshot.

Dixie DAmelion tweets

With a Tweet like this, her fans can’t exactly be blamed for thinking the relationship was off. Her replies, both on Instagram and Twitter, were soon filled with questions about the situation.

To put everyone out of their confusion, Dixie, having deleted the Tweet, responded to a fan on Instagram, who had asked “wait did you and Noah actually break up?”

Dixie simply responded, “no never” — putting a swift end to the speculation before it got out of hand.

Dixie D'Amelio responds on Instagram

Why did Dixie D’Amelio say she was single?

It turns out, the reason for her seemingly out-of-the-blue Tweet announcing she was single, was actually just a joke, related to an upcoming video being released on Bryce Hall’s channel.

Before deleting her ‘single’ Tweet, Dixie responded to it herself, explaining: “Check out @BryceHall video on Wednesday lmaoo” – attached to an image of herself, Noah and Bryce.

Dixie D'Amelio bryce hall tweet

So, it’s safe to say that Noah and Dixie are still a happy couple, but whatever went down in Bryce’s newest video should be a must-watch for any fans of the pair.

In her deleted Tweet, D’Amelio said the video would be out on Wednesday, November 4, so keep an eye out Bryce’s YouTube channel.