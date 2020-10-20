 Griffin Johnson hits out at TikTok rap on Dixie D’Amelio breakup - Dexerto
Griffin Johnson hits out at TikTok rap on Dixie D’Amelio breakup

Published: 20/Oct/2020 17:43

by Alice Hearing
Griffin Johnson hits out at Alyssa Mckay
Instagram: Griffin Johnson/ Instagram: Alyssa Mckay

Dixie D'Amelio Griffin Johnson

TikTok drama comes and goes around extremely fast, but the hysteria surrounding Dixie D’Amelio’s relationships with ex-boyfriend Griffin Johnson and new beau Noah Beck has not been forgotten.

On Monday, October 19, popular creator Alyssa Mckay posted a “rich girl rap” referencing Dixie and Griffin’s dramatic breakup, painting Griffin in a pretty bad light.

Griffin Johnson and Dixie D’Amelio dated earlier this year, but the relationship came under scrutiny in early July, after TikToker Chase Hudson accused Johnson of cheating on Dixie with two other women.

Later on, Dixie revealed she had an alleged “48 screenshots” of proof that Griffin had cheated which Alyssa refers to in her TikTok. Afterward, Griffin faced backlash for his behavior online including a ‘fake’ apology he posted to YouTube.

Dixie and Griffin
Instagram: Griffin Johnson
Dixie D’Amelio and Griffin Johnson broke up in July

Griffin still can’t get a break. Alyssa’s TikTok, which has already amassed nearly 2 million views, is a part of a POV series where she pretends to be a “rich girl” who is ironically sad about her life.

Her character raps about her TikTok famous boyfriend, and having “caught him in the act.” She continues, “It wasn’t really hard to connect the dots, especially since I had a gallery of screenshots.”

@alyssamckayyy##pov the rich girl gets cheated on.♬ original sound – alyssa mckay 🦋

“Don’t worry I won’t release that, except you decided to write a diss track. You know I’m doing better now because you’re still watching and I’m finally with someone who doesn’t treat me like an option.” Sarcastically adding “I’m sorry, did I ruin your career?”

Alyssa has 4.3 million TikTok followers and has grown on the platform after posting short raps calling out LA influencers for their behavior. In recent posts, Alyssa has slammed LA rich girls for lying about plastic surgery and promoting partying during a pandemic.

Despite her popularity, Griffin Johnson is having none of it, as he hit out at the creator in a comment on TikTok room saying “This is worse than convenient and I didn’t even know that was possible,” referring to his own diss track attacking Noah Beck and Dixie in the weeks before they confirmed they were in a relationship.

YouTuber Shiey hits out after strike against illegal train surfing video

Published: 20/Oct/2020 16:11 Updated: 20/Oct/2020 16:21

by Alice Hearing
YouTube: Shiey

travel youtube

YouTuber Shiey has hit out at YouTube after the platform decided to shut down his channel, for seemingly no obvious reason.

Shiey is a popular YouTuber with more than 1.3 million subscribers and has built up his following from posting hairraising videos of train surfing and dangerous physical feats. Lately, he has been uploading videos for his series in which he train surfs across Europe.

Part 1 and Part 2 of his Europe journey are still live on his YouTube channel, but Shiey recently tweeted that part 3 of the series had been taken down by YouTube because it violates the “harmful and dangerous” policy.

The removal of the video is part of YouTube’s strike system where a user is banned from uploading videos for two weeks if they violate the platform’s policy twice, and the channel is permanently removed after three strikes. Shiey says YouTube is currently preventing him from using his main channel.

YouTube Shiey illegal train surfing
YouTube: Shiey
Shiey is in the process of appealing the strike on his channel

Shiey tweeted a screenshot of the warning sent to him by YouTube and posted: “Interesting how they let other channels do the same thing, but not me,” and refuted the decision.

They added: “Btw part 3 was a 30 min video with 5 min of train stuff and 25 min of me walking ’round town with ice cream, camping, and swimming. Sick choice for takedown…”

YouTube does give creators the choice to appeal, which Shiey has done, but he claims that he hasn’t heard anything so far. He said that if he continued to be ignored, he would upload the entire journey as one video.

Shiey has created a back-up channel so viewers can still stay up to date with his content, to get around the strikes, and he is spreading the word in the comments on his main channel. He says he will be uploading every video that gets taken down by YouTube on the back-up.

Train surfing is illegal on most railways globally, not just because it involves skipping the fare, but because it is seriously life-threatening, whether that be from colliding with infrastructure, falling from a height, or getting electrocuted by a power supply.