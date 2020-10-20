Griffin Johnson hits out at TikTok rap on Dixie D’Amelio breakup - Dexerto

TikTok drama comes and goes around extremely fast, but the hysteria surrounding Dixie D’Amelio’s relationships with ex-boyfriend Griffin Johnson and new beau Noah Beck has not been forgotten.

On Monday, October 19, popular creator Alyssa Mckay posted a “rich girl rap” referencing Dixie and Griffin’s dramatic breakup, painting Griffin in a pretty bad light.

Griffin Johnson and Dixie D’Amelio dated earlier this year, but the relationship came under scrutiny in early July, after TikToker Chase Hudson accused Johnson of cheating on Dixie with two other women.

Later on, Dixie revealed she had an alleged “48 screenshots” of proof that Griffin had cheated which Alyssa refers to in her TikTok. Afterward, Griffin faced backlash for his behavior online including a ‘fake’ apology he posted to YouTube.

Griffin still can’t get a break. Alyssa’s TikTok, which has already amassed nearly 2 million views, is a part of a POV series where she pretends to be a “rich girl” who is ironically sad about her life.

Her character raps about her TikTok famous boyfriend, and having “caught him in the act.” She continues, “It wasn’t really hard to connect the dots, especially since I had a gallery of screenshots.”

“Don’t worry I won’t release that, except you decided to write a diss track. You know I’m doing better now because you’re still watching and I’m finally with someone who doesn’t treat me like an option.” Sarcastically adding “I’m sorry, did I ruin your career?”

Alyssa has 4.3 million TikTok followers and has grown on the platform after posting short raps calling out LA influencers for their behavior. In recent posts, Alyssa has slammed LA rich girls for lying about plastic surgery and promoting partying during a pandemic.

Despite her popularity, Griffin Johnson is having none of it, as he hit out at the creator in a comment on TikTok room saying “This is worse than convenient and I didn’t even know that was possible,” referring to his own diss track attacking Noah Beck and Dixie in the weeks before they confirmed they were in a relationship.