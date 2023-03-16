Adam22 kicks “pervbusters” off podcast after being accused of talking to 16-year-old girl

Adam22 kicked the “pervbusters” off the livestream after the accused him of messaging a 16-year-old

Podcast host Adam22 has deleted a livestream podcast with “officialpervbusters”, after they confronted him about allegedly talking to a 16-year-old girl when he was over the age of 21.

Although the podcast episode was deleted, a video taken by one of the members of the “pervbusters” duo on Instagram was later posted to Twitter.

The video, which has over 11 million views on Twitter, shows “pervbusters” Jay and Dreday confronting Adam22 over allegations that he dated a 16-year-old when he was 23.

When asked by the pair about the allegations, Adam responded: “When I spoke to her on the phone, she was 16. That was before I realized she was underage.”

The “pervbusters” responded: “That’s how we catch a live one”.

When Adam accused them of using his platform to spread lies about him, the pair asked him again if he spoke to her when she was 16.

Adam replied: “For like five minutes. And I was 21.”

Adam then admitted that he couldn’t remember how old he was at the time, before kicking the duo off the set and deleting the livestream.

The confrontation was the latest series of misconduct allegations put against Adam. In 2018, he was also accused by two women of sexual assault in a Pitchfork interview.

In his response, Adam accused one of the women of intentionally trying to damage his record deal.

He said: “That s**t was bulls**t. Like, a girl that I dated like, 12 years ago, who… we had a delightful relationship, to be real, until she cheated on me with this guy in a band. That was kinda upsetting.”

“But then later on for some reason after I did this little label deal with Atlantic, they f**kin’ got in touch with this girl, and for the first time in 12 years, I heard that she thought that something improper had happened in our relationship. It just didn’t.”

The No Jumper podcast was recently in the spotlight when rapper and guest Almighty Suspect started a fistfight with Lil Kelpy.