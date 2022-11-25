Fight breaks out on Adam22’s No Jumper podcast between Almighty Suspect & Lil Kelpy

Lawrence is a writer based in New York City covering entertainment and games for Dexerto focusing on Hearthstone, World of Warcraft, NBA 2K, and any indie game he can review. You can contact Lawrence at lawrence.scotti@dexerto.com

A fistfight broke out during an interview on social media star Adam22’s No Jumper podcast between guests Suspect and Kelpy after the two got into a heated argument.

Interviews can get heated on Adam22‘s No Jumper podcast, but it’s not often they break out in a fistfight on camera.

During a recent episode of the No Jumper podcast including Adam, rapper Almighty Suspect, and Lil Kelpy, things got quite heated between the guests.

After a considerable amount of insults were thrown at each other, Suspect triggered a fight after spitting in Kelpy’s face, and reigning blows upon him.

No Jumper podcast interview turns into fistfight

On November 23, No Jumper posted the three-way interview which didn’t even last ten minutes. During the video, Suspect took offense to Kelpy’s outfit in their previous interview where the 19-year-old wore a pimp black fur coat, likening wearing it to blackface, even calling it a “costume.”

Kelpy took offense to his comments, and the pair grew increasingly loud and frustrated with each other.

Suspect grew increasingly agitated and rose from his seat, spit on Kelpy, and began punching the teenager in his face landing multiple blows.

Security at the No Jumper studio instantly moved in to break up the fight, with Adam moving slowly in afterward to attempt to curtail the brawl.

The video has gone massively viral on social media, with over 200,000 likes on Twitter and over 1.5 million views on YouTube in just one day after being posted.

