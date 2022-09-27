21-year-old TikToker shot dead after getting mysterious call late at night

A 21-year-old TikToker has been shot dead after receiving a mysterious phone call late at night.

The popular Mexican TikToker, Karla Pardini, was gunned down after getting a phone call from a person who asked her to step outside her home in western Mexico.

She was then ambushed and shot multiple times near her Culiacán residence on September 20, according to the Sinaloa State Attorney General’s Office.

Karla’s mother told investigators that her daughter had answered a call around 10:30pm on the night of the incident.

TikToker Karla Pardini dies after being fatally shot

The next day, authorities found the influencer’s bullet-riddled body outside her home at the intersection of the Catedráticos and Ignacio López Rayón streets. Witnesses told authorities that several armed individuals were seen roaming the area before Pardini was killed.

“We registered it as a femicide in virtue of the fact that she was exposed and was in a state of helplessness when the attack took place,” Sinaloa State Attorney General Sara Quiñonez told reporters on 23 September.

Investigators have not revealed the name of the assailant, and no arrests have been made so far.

“We have reserved everything. We are doing the investigation following the utmost secrecy so as not to alert the possible suspect,” the Sinaloa State Attorney General said.

Who was Karla Pardini?

Karla Pardini was known for posting fashion and dance content on her TikTok account.

The last time she was active was on September 19, uploading a video for her over 90,000 followers.

In the video, which currently has 1.6 million views, the content creator wrote in captions, “When they tell me they don’t like me. In short, I hope you like me less.”

Thousands of viewers and followers took to the comment section to mourn the TikToker’s tragic passing.

“We live in a cruel world,” one user wrote. “So beautiful and with a full life to live… I can’t believe how bad people are in this world, may she rest in peace,” another devastated user wrote.

“With only 21 years of age, she had her whole life ahead of her,” someone else shared. “May she rest in peace.”