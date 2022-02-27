How to use Rune Arcs and Great Runes to power up your Elden Ring character

When used together, Rune Arcs and Great Runes are great tools in Elden Ring that can power up your character. Here’s everything you need to know about them, including what they do, how to use them, and where to find them.

Elden Ring has countless items and weapons that can be used to give you the edge in certain fights. However, one of the most effective ways to power up your character is using Rune Arcs and Great Runes.

The boost they provide isn’t permanent. However, using them at the right time could help you finally kill the boss you’ve been stuck on.

Let’s take a look at everything you need to know about them, starting with what they do.

How to use Rune Arcs and Great Runes in Elden Ring

Great Runes are special items dropped by the main bosses of the game. Each one holds a different Great Rune, and players will need to collect them all throughout the course of their adventures to finish the game.

After finding one, you’ll need to restore it at a Divine Tower located in the same region you encountered the boss. You’ll be able to equip it after that, although it won’t provide any benefits on its own. You’ll need to use a Rune Arc to draw out its power.

The process is as simple as equipping the Great Rune of your choice and consuming a Rune Arc. The benefits it provides depends on which Great Rune you have equipped. However, the effects are only temporary.

For example, Godrick’s Great Rune provides a temporary bonus to all your attributes. Radahn’s Great Rune, on the other hand, provides a temporary boost to health, stamina, and FP. These effects are lost upon death.

Where to find Rune Arcs and Great Runes in Elden Ring

As mentioned above, Great Runes drop from killing main bosses. You’ll need to power through the game to find them all. However, Rune Arcs are far more common. They can even be bought from merchants.

Rune Arcs drop from defeating bosses when summoned into another player’s game. They also drop from Rats and can be found in various locations throughout the game, including Academy Crystal Cave, Altus Tunnel, and more.

The Nomadic Merchant in Liurnia of the Lakes sells one for 4,000 Runes. Enia at the Roundtable Hold also sells one for 4,000 Runes. There’s a good chance other merchants sell them too, but we haven’t discovered them yet.

That’s everything you need to know about Rune Arcs and Great Runes in Elden Ring. They’ll give your character a powerful edge. Just remember they’re not too common and pretty expensive, so use them sparingly.

