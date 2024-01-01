One crucial technique stands out among the various abilities and tactics at your disposal in Elden Ring: two-handing weapons. While seemingly straightforward, this skill can drastically alter the tide of battle, offering a unique blend of power and versatility that’s essential for any Tarnished aiming to traverse the Lands Between.

Two-handing a weapon in Elden Ring goes beyond just wielding a sword or axe with both hands; it’s about unleashing the full potential of your arsenal. Whether you’re a novice Tarnished just starting your journey or a seasoned warrior looking to refine your combat strategy, understanding how to effectively two-hand weapons is key.

The technique not only increases the damage output but also expands the moveset of your weapons, opening up a realm of new tactical possibilities in the game.

Are you ready to delve deeper into this combat technique? This guide will walk you through the simple yet impactful process of two-handing weapons in Elden Ring.

How to Two-Hand Weapons in Elden Ring

Two-handing a weapon in Elden Ring is a straightforward process but mastering its timing and strategic use can make a significant difference in combat. On PlayStation, simply hold the ‘Triangle’ button and press either the right or left d-pad button to two-hand the weapon in your corresponding hand.

Xbox players will use the ‘Y’ button in combination with the right or left d-pad. This action switches your grip, allowing you to wield your weapon with both hands for increased power and an altered moveset.

For PC players, the process involves holding down the ‘E’ key and clicking the right or left mouse button. This technique is particularly useful when facing tougher enemies or bosses, as two-handing a weapon often results in higher damage per hit.

It’s a trade-off, though; while your attacks become more powerful, you sacrifice the ability to use a shield or a secondary weapon, demanding more precision in dodging and parrying.

The choice of when to two-hand your weapon is as important as the technique itself. It’s best used when facing single, powerful foes where the increased damage can give you an edge. However, in situations where defense is paramount, such as when facing multiple enemies or when you need to block frequently, it might be wiser to stick with one-handed combat.

So, that's how you can two-hand a weapon in Elden Ring.

