FromSoftware bans Japanese streamers from receiving donations during Elden Ring broadcasts

Elden Ring developer FromSoftware has banned tipping from Japanese streamers who broadcast the new game, leading creators to push back on the rule and ask for more clarity on the situation.

Elden Ring dropped on February 25 as one of the most anticipated releases of the year.

The game has been a massive hit, topping the charts on both Steam and Twitch as players dig deep into the Lands Between.

Although, for some Twitch streamers in Japan, a rule from the game’s creators has created a sticky situation for people who want to broadcast the new title.

FromSoftware’s Japanese tip guidelines confuse streamers

FromSoftware updated their guidelines on March 1 after streamers in Japan wondered if they’d be allowed to stream the game at all without receiving punishment.

Advertisement

Read More: Elden Ring player discovers item that stops the worst enemies from attacking you

Section five of the guidelines regarding monetization reads: “However, as a general rule, it is prohibited to use it for monetization using functions such as throwing money and super chat that directly exchange money from viewers.” This rule by FromSoft means that tipping streamers who broadcast Elden Ring is prohibited.

Japanese streamer and voice actress Yuu Asakawa voiced her frustration in the aftermath of the ruling.

“FromSoftware doesn’t allow streamers to get social tipping by streaming Elden Ring but Twitch doesn’t have a “tipping off” function. This means I have no choice except to stream it on YouTube.”

Advertisement

.@fromsoftware_pr doesn’t allow streamers to get social tipping by streaming #ELDENRING but @twitch doesn’t seem they have “tipping off” function. That means I have no choice except streaming it on Youtube. I wish @Twitch takes care of this situation.🤔

The guidelines now make it clear that streamers and creators would be allowed to post content from Elden Ring so long as it wasn’t just raw footage of the game.

Asakawa followed up by calling the situation “complicated and obscure” as streamers are looking for a different resolution.

Bandai Namco, the publisher of Elden Ring, has not responded to Dexerto’s request for comment on the situation.