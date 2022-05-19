Elden Ring still more watched than Warzone on Twitch months after release

Elden Ring is still among the most-watched games on Twitch months after its release – a big achievement for a narrative-focused game – and it’s even beating out the popular battle royale Warzone.

Elden Ring’s highly anticipated release earlier this year hit the gaming world by storm. The RPG was developed by FromSoftware – the studio behind the infamous Souls games – and if their previous titles were anything to go off, Elden Ring was without a doubt going to be a masterpiece.

With early review scores rating it as one of the best, the game which was in collaboration with Game of Thrones writer George R.R. Martin had more hype than ever. As a result, at its launch, it unsurprisingly exploded on Twitch.

Now, a couple of months later, the latest Twitch viewership reports show that the game is still going strong on the Amazon-owned platform, and is even competing with the likes of Warzone and Dota 2.

According to data from Rainmaker.gg, StreamElements‘ analytics partner, Elden Ring remained in the top 10 for the most hours watched category on Twitch for the third month in a row.

The report from Rainmaker shows the popular RPG sat comfortably in ninth place on the list with 36M hours watched, just ahead of Activision’s Warzone, despite Elden Ring’s 70% decrease in viewership from the previous month.

The FromSoftware developed title is also just sat closely behind Dota 2, which had an increase of 8% from March.

With streamers such as Asmongold rating Elden Ring as one of the “greatest games” he’s ever played, it’s no surprise the RPG is still going strong.

On the other hand, the persistent cheating issues that Warzone players continue to face on a daily has deterred some of the biggest streamers, and a large part of the community away from the battle royale.

Nonetheless, it’s still impressive that the popular RPG is still sitting at the top of the platform. When taking into account that it’s a story-driven game, which are commonly known for falling off quickly, makes this achievement even more remarkable.