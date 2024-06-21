How to get Elden Ring’s Raging Wolf Helm Twitch badge

Twitcher users can unlock a new Elden Ring-themed badge and emote for a limited time. Here’s how.

Developer FromSoftware unleashed Elden Ring’s long-awaited Shadow of the Erdtree DLC on Friday, June 21 to critical acclaim.

The expansion has already broken records, too, surpassing The Witcher 3: Blood and Wine to become the highest-rated DLC release of all time.

To celebrate the wildly successful launch, Twitch has released a new badge and emote that FromSoftware faithful can get their hands on. Those interested will want to act fast, though.

How to access Elden Ring’s new Twitch badge

From now until Tuesday, June 25, Twitch users can unlock the brand-new Raging Wolf Helm badge by watching any Elden Ring stream for at least five minutes.

Article continues after ad

As the item’s name suggests, the badge takes inspiration from the Raging Wolf Helm worn by Vargram the Raging Wolf. It even features the wolf pelt that famously adorns the headgear.

In addition to the badge, users on Twitch can freely access a new Global Emote inspired by Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree. The emote will be available for everyone from Friday, June 21 through Friday, July 19.

Article continues after ad

According to the official Twitch account on Twitter/X, those wanting to use this emote in chat only need to “type in the regex SpiritEel.”

Getting these Twitch-specific items requires far less work from fans than comfortably hopping into Shadow of the Erdtree.

Article continues after ad

Ahead of launch, FromSoftware developers warned players the DLC would require them to have already conquered two base game bosses – Starscourge Radahan and Mohg, Lord of Blood.

But even high-level Elden Ring players have hit roadblocks while exploring the new Shadow Lands. Some simply were not prepared for Shadow of the Erdtree’s difficulty, with one person already labeling it a “humbling experience.”