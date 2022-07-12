Elden Ring publisher reportedly hit by ransomware attack

Andrew Highton . 32 minutes ago

Elden Ring and Dark Souls publisher Bandai Namco are reportedly the victims of a ransomware attack that could leave a lot of the company’s important data under threat.

Cyber attacks are not uncommon in the 21st century as the rise of the internet, increased capabilities of technology, and the advanced skill of hackers make them easier to carry out.

It was in February 2021 that Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher devs CD Projekt Red were hit by their own ransomware attack, and now it seems like Elden Ring publisher Bandai Namco is on the receiving end of something similar.

Bandai Namco subjected to ransomware cyber attack

In short, a ransomware attack is a cyber crime that allows hackers to essentially steal data, in gaming terms, this could be anything from employee details to the source code and information for upcoming games.

To not divulge this information to the general public or highest bidders, the hackers will demand a ransom of an unspecified amount to keep the information secure.

News of the alleged attack came from vx-underground, the self-proclaimed “Largest collection of malware source code, samples, and papers on the internet,” who said: “ALPHV ransomware group (alternatively referred to as BlackCat ransomware group) claims to have ransomed Bandai Namco.”

The reputable Japanese company has been behind many incredible franchises over the years including Dark Souls, Pac-Man, Ace Combat, Tekken, Time Crisis, amongst many others.

It seems that no one is exempt from these devastating breaches of data with EA themselves also having FIFA 21’s source code stolen in a massive attack late last year.

EA made it very clear they had no intention of paying the ransom and data was subsequently leaked soon after.

Bandai Namco has yet to make an official statement on the ransomware attack and we’d imagine they will stand their ground and also refuse to pay the money.

We’ll update you if there are any additional details on the story.