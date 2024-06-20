Elden Ring patch adds Torrent to final boss battle

Elden Ring’s 1.12 patch adds an ability for players to summon Torrent in the final boss battle.

When it comes to Souls games, boss battles are always the toughest to beat, and Elden Ring‘s count among the most challenging combat scenarios. Even the best streamers like Kai Cenat had to grind for hours to defeat the likes of Mohg and Malenia.

The final boss in the game, Elden Beast is especially difficult due to its massive stature and rage-inducing abilities. As such, players have long requested a feature that would allow them to summon Torrent the Spectral Steed, so they can dodge attacks and move around the area more easily.

Now, Shadow of the Erdtree DLC is out with a new patch 1.21 that makes changes to the base game, and players can summon Spectral Steed during the Elden Beast the boss battle.

Soon after the patch went live, players rushed to share clips on social media of their encounter with the Elden Beast as they rode Torrent.

One such player said, “I always suspected Torrent was meant to be part of that boss fight.”

Another chimed in, “Holy s**t, I’m surprised they listened to the complaints. I already absolutely loved the fight. Fitting that Torrent finishes your journey with you though.”

A third player said, “Finally! The absolute worst part of that fight is chasing Elden Beast from one end of the arena to the other constantly.”

A fourth one wrote, “Completing the game two more times in the past two weeks for achievements, with friends also doing the same. This aspect of the fight had us banging our heads against the wall. Glad future runs will have it though.”

Apart from summoning the Spectral Steed during the final boss battle, players can also access five new hairstyles, enable or disable individual Summoning Pools, and much more with the update 1.12 in Elden Ring.