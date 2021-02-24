Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 delayed due to cyber attack - Dexerto

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the next major update for Cyberpunk 2077, patch 1.2, has been delayed due to the recent cyber attacks on the developers and will now be launching sometime in the latter half of March 2021.

Cyberpunk was plagued with bugs when it first launched and that came after multiple delays to the release date, so waiting longer than expected for things to happen is not uncommon in this world.

Players were struck with another blow on February 24, as CD Projekt Red announced on Twitter that the release of Patch 1.2 had been pushed back a month, with the “second half of March” 2021 pencilled in as its new release window.

Cyberpunk patch 1.2 delayed

According to the dev team, the recent cyber attack on the studio, which resulted in the source code for major CDPR games getting leaked, is the culprit behind this delay.

While we dearly wanted to deliver Patch 1.2 for Cyberpunk 2077 in the timespan we detailed previously, the recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen — we’ll need some additional time. 1/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

“The recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen,” CD Projekt Red said in a tweet.

According to the developers, this patch will be an incredibly important one for the game, with the studio stating in a follow-up tweet that it goes “beyond any of our previous updates”. Update 1.2 will makes “numerous” quality of life improvements and fixes, so its delay is definitely unfortunate.

Our goal for Patch 1.2 goes beyond any of our previous updates. We’ve been working on numerous overall quality improvements and fixes, and we still have work to do to make sure that’s what you get. With that in mind, we’re now aiming for release in the second half of March. 2/3 — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) February 24, 2021

Cyberpunk 2077 still suffers from a number of bugs and issues even three months after the game released, so fans had been looking forward to what this big patch had to offer. Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait just a bit longer.

It’s currently unknown what the exact release date for the patch is now. That being said, based on the timeline they released, fans should expect the patch sometime between March 15 and March 31, 2021.