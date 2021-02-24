 Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 delayed due to cyber attack - Dexerto
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077 patch 1.2 delayed due to cyber attack

Published: 24/Feb/2021 16:45

by Tanner Pierce
CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red has confirmed that the next major update for Cyberpunk 2077, patch 1.2, has been delayed due to the recent cyber attacks on the developers and will now be launching sometime in the latter half of March 2021.

Cyberpunk was plagued with bugs when it first launched and that came after multiple delays to the release date, so waiting longer than expected for things to happen is not uncommon in this world.

Players were struck with another blow on February 24, as CD Projekt Red announced on Twitter that the release of Patch 1.2 had been pushed back a month, with the “second half of March” 2021 pencilled in as its new release window.

Cyberpunk patch 1.2 delayed

According to the dev team, the recent cyber attack on the studio, which resulted in the source code for major CDPR games getting leaked, is the culprit behind this delay.

“The recent cyber attack on the studio’s IT infrastructure and extensive scope of the update mean this unfortunately will not happen,” CD Projekt Red said in a tweet.

According to the developers, this patch will be an incredibly important one for the game, with the studio stating in a follow-up tweet that it goes “beyond any of our previous updates”. Update 1.2 will makes “numerous” quality of life improvements and fixes, so its delay is definitely unfortunate.

Cyberpunk 2077 still suffers from a number of bugs and issues even three months after the game released, so fans had been looking forward to what this big patch had to offer. Unfortunately, they’ll have to wait just a bit longer.

It’s currently unknown what the exact release date for the patch is now. That being said, based on the timeline they released, fans should expect the patch sometime between March 15 and March 31, 2021.

Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3 source codes reportedly fetch $7m in dark web sale

Published: 12/Feb/2021 1:26 Updated: 12/Feb/2021 1:40

by Isaac McIntyre
Cyberpunk 2077 hacker smiling after CD Projekt Red hack sale $7m dark web.
CD Projekt Red

CD Projekt Red CyberPunk 2077 The Witcher 3

The game source codes for Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3 have sold for a reported $7 million in a dark web sale, just days after hackers threatened to share the leaked data online if CD Projekt Red didn’t “pay up.”

The underground sale ⁠— which saw game source codes for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, and Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales trade hands ⁠— was done behind closed doors, after the hackers originally announced they would be auctioning off the hacked data to the highest bidder.

Cybersecurity firm Kela confirmed the auction had been closed on Feb. 11, after the CDPR hackers received “a satisfying offer” from “outside the forum.”

Well-known data security source vx-underground also confirmed the sale.

Files relating to “accounting, administration, legal, HR, investor relations, and more” were allegedly included in the original leak. It is unclear whether these files were also sold off to the unknown bidder as part of the alleged $7m deal.

The huge sale did include an undeclared new version of The Witcher 3 which included raytracing; “dumps of internal documents” and CD Projekt Red’s offenses were too. The auction was originally penned to begin at $1 million USD, through Bitcoin. There were expectations the bidding would last around 48 hours.

Source codes for CDPR’s spinoff Witcher card game “Gwent” were also leaked earlier this week, for free. These included assets, caches, and Test framework files.

The dark web sale fetched a reported $7m USD behind closed doors.
CD Projekt Red
The dark web sale fetched a reported $7m USD behind closed doors.

The dark web sale happened just days after CD Projekt Red declared they would “not give in to the demands nor negotiate with the actor.”

It was first publicly revealed there had been a security breach when the Cyberpunk 2077 developers took to Twitter on Feb. 9 to confirm the leak. They posted a short statement, as well as the “ransom” letter sent from the source code hackers.

“Hello CD PROJECKT!! Your [sic] have been EPICALLY pwned!!” the note read. “We have dumped FULL copies of the source codes from your Perforce servers for Cyberpunk 2077, The Witcher 3, Gwent, and the unreleased version of Witcher 3!! We have dumped all your documents… [and] encrypted all your servers.”

“If we will not come to an agreement, then your source codes will be sold or leaked online and your documents will be sent to our contacts in gaming journalism.”

Multiple versions of The Witcher 3 — including an unannounced RTX release — were also leaked.
CD Projekt Red
Multiple versions of The Witcher 3 — including an unannounced RTX release — were also included in the huge February 11 sale.

The Polish-based Cyberpunk 2077 game studio ⁠— who have been under the pump for the failed launch of their 2020 title ⁠— refused to bow to the hackers’ demands. As a result, the leaked game source code seems to have now been sold.

Though the CD Projekt Red hackers have not officially been named, a security researcher told The Verge it involved the use of the HelloKitty ransomware. This was last used to hack Brazilian power company CEMIG late last year.

CDPR has confirmed they are working with law enforcement to “shed further light” on the breach. There have been no further updates from the studio.