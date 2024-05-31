Elden Ring cereal revealed ahead of Shadow of the Erdtree DLC release

As fans hunger for the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC, publisher Bandai Namco finally feeds them, but with cereal.

Excitement for the Elden Ring Shadow of the Erdtree DLC has players counting the minutes until it drops, going rabid over any small piece of information that comes their way, be it in the game trailers or vague artwork of new enemies.

While players eagerly await the Elden Ring DLC, the Bandai Namco US X (formerly Twitter) page, decided to have some fun with the impatient would-be Elden Lords and reminds them to eat breakfast. It’s the most important meal of the day, after all. Unfortunately, while it looks delicious, it’s about as real as a Bloodborne sequel.

Article continues after ad

The living jar Iron Fist Alexander could act as the bowl for this mighty breakfast of champions. It contains a hearty helping of Runes, some Preserving Boluses, and Rowa Raisins, making it the perfect treat, not just for lowly Tarnished, but for your noble steed Torrent, too.

Article continues after ad

The proposed cereal comes with a free miniature Ranni the Witch Doll. Whether she talks to you or not is for the brave to discover, though if the Elden Ring Manga is anything to work off, it’s best to keep Blaidd away from it. He’ll be our Trix Rabbit of The Lands Between.

Article continues after ad

If the tagline “A serving a day keeps the rot away” holds truth, then they’d best supply some to Caelid as soon as possible for Radahn, Millicent, and every other poor soul residing in that Scarlet Rot-infested wasteland.

Whatever lore is hidden behind this cereal box, it’s a tantalizing secret that should keep fans satiated until the Shadow of the Erdtree DLC releases. It’s a unique way to immerse yourself in the Elden Ring universe, though I wouldn’t recommend using a cardboard box to fight the Godskin Duo.

While the Elden Ring cereal is not a real product heading to store shelves any time soon. Thankfully, the Elden Ring Shadow of The Erdtree DLC is and will be released on June 21, 2024. Not long now, Tarnished.

Article continues after ad