Wayne Rooney tricked by Angry Ginge to turn up to EA Sports FC 24 Pro Clubs “training”

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney is no stranger when it comes to early morning starts for training. But when YouTuber Angry Ginge jokingly suggested they had arranged a session for Girth N Turf and their EA Sports FC 24 Pro Clubs team, things got lost in translation.

Rooney, 38, is currently between managerial jobs after his time in charge of Birmingham City came to an end in January earlier this year. Yet the former Man United striker has now signed up with Girth N Turf FC, the EA FC 24 Pro Clubs team, as their latest and biggest signing.

But it turns out that Rooney’s first few days with the team haven’t gone as smoothly as he would have hoped, after Angry Ginge recounted the hilarious story of how he managed to convince Wazza that the team had an early morning training session he was needed at.

“I said to him [Rooney], ‘Training 8-11am’. Next thing you know, 10 o’clock in the morning, I’m in bed trying to get to sleep and I get a phone call from Rooney,” Angry Ginge recalled in a video on TikTok.

“He [Rooney] said: ‘So I take it we’re not training lad’. I said ‘What? What do you mean mate?’ Generally, I’m p***ing myself, I’m absolutely p***ing myself, already, because I know what is coming.

“He goes, ‘Well, I’ve been up since half seven with the controller in my hands. I’ve just found it’s just banter that you lads have’. So he’s been sat there, since half seven, ready for training with his controller. Unreal.

“He goes, ‘I’ve had to tell my missus that I can’t do the school run because I’ve got training’. I am genuinely not joking when I say that, I cannot put into words how much I have p***ed myself.”

It’s not the first time that Angry Ginge has got under Rooney’s skin since joining the Girth N Turf team trying to climb the Pro Clubs ladder.

After trying his hand with the team, Rooney said he would do it again if they wanted him back during one of Angry Ginge’s live streams.

The YouTuber then cheekily replied: “You can come back tomorrow, mate. Don’t be s*** again,” prompting Rooney to reply, “Ah, you ginger c***!”

Who plays for Girth N Turf FC?

Wayne Rooney is the latest addition to Girth N Turf FC, a popular EA FC Pro Clubs team, but he is not the only sports star.

Teenage darts sensation, Luke Littler, is also a part of their outfit as he impressed after swapping arrows for a video controller in hand. So, too, is the Brit Awards-winning rapper, Aitch.

Alongside Littler and Rooney, YouTube stars such as Angry Ginge, Yung Filly, Pieface, Mark Goldbridge and IShowSpeed also compete for the star-studded team.