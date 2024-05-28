Wayne Rooney stuns Gary Neville over “hilarious” Girth N Turf experience

Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney left his former teammate, Gary Neville, rather confused after he opened up on his time with Girth N Turf FC – the team taking EA Sports FC 24 Pro Clubs by storm.

Rooney and Neville played over 150 matches together for Manchester United and are two icons of the Premier League era.

After a disastrous spell in charge of Spanish side Valencia, Neville has gone on to make a career as a commentator and analyst for Sky Sports since hanging up his boots.

Rooney, meanwhile, has had several managerial spells at a variety of teams including MLS side DC United, Birmingham City and his current role with Plymouth Argyle.

However, the 38-year-old has also become the most high-profile signing for Girth N Turf and quickly found himself at the heart of a variety of comedic moments alongside his fellow teammates and streamers.

So when Neville asked Rooney on the latest episode of The Overlap to tell him more about it, the former full-back was left scratching his head.

Topic starts at 06:00

“It’s mad,” Rooney began in response to Neville asking what exactly Girth N Turf was all about. “It’s a bunch of streamers who have set up a FIFA [EA Sports FC] team. I know Aitch, the rapper, and he said they have this team and do I want to come in for a couple of games.

“I had nothing else to do, so I joined the team. It’s hilarious. People are subscribing and watching us play. I think the last game we played it was like 85,000 people watching – more than Old Trafford [74,310].”

“All the lads, they are all streamers,” Rooney continued after being asked how people tune in. “They make a lot of money from it I think.”

“It’s f***ing mad this world isn’t it,” Neville responded as he struggled to get to grips with Rooney’s latest hobby.

For more details on Girth N Turf, check out our hub on the EA Sports FC team, including all the key players, where to watch them and how it all started.

