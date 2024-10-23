EA FC 25 Rivals relegation & promotion explained

EA ramped up the difficulty level of Division Rivals in FC 25, including less security for players in high divisions.

Division Rivals is a competitive game mode in EA FC 25 where players attempt to climb the ladder and earn better rewards. This year, the development team added a legacy division placement, meaning where you start in FC 25 depends on your highest Division achieved in FC 24.

For example, if you reached Division 2 in FC 24, you start this year in Division 7. In addition, EA also increased the amount of wins required for the best possible weekly rewards from seven wins to 15.

Players have complained about having to play more games, but it’s difficult to argue against improved rewards. As players reach higher Divisions, they will notice that something is missing.

Can you get relegated in EA FC 25 Division Rivals?

In EA FC 25 Division Rivals, it’s possible to be relegated. Divisions 1 and 2 have no checkpoints, so losing a match at the beginning of a division will result in being relegated to the end of the previous division.

In saying that, once you reach the Elite Division, you will only be relegated when a new season starts.

EA also reduced the number of Checkpoints in higher divisions because the development team argued that sometimes, after a run or matches or a winning streak, you could get stuck at too high of a skill floor.

The final Checkpoint in Division Rivals is about halfway through Division 3. After that, players are on their own to go on a massive win streak if they want to reach Division 2 and 1.

Fewer Checkpoints mean it will be more challenging to progress to higher Divisions. However, better rewards make the grind worth it to improve and go on long winning streaks.

Fewer Checkpoints mean it will be more challenging to progress to higher Divisions. However, better rewards make the grind worth it to improve and go on long winning streaks.