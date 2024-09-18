EA FC 25 Squad Battles: Rewards, ranks, format, & release times

EA FC 25 Squad Battles: Rewards, ranks, format, & release timesDexerto
Squad Battles returns in FC 25 with a new format and set of rewards for players to earn after taking on the top community squads. Here is everything you need to know about the different ranks and rewards.
In addition to changing the Division Rivals and FUT Champs format, EA also changed how Squad Battles works. Instead of 32, there are only 14 weekly matches to earn the highest rank possible.
However, as with previous titles, players can play past those 14 matches to continue progressing on Objective and Evolutions. Any additional game won’t count toward your weekly rank. EA argued that this change helps the game mode feel more meaningful, as beating every opponent becomes even more critical with fewer chances to do so.
Let’s start by reviewing the awards available in Season 1. These are subject to change in future Season updates.
Squad Battles ranks & rewards explained
Bronze 3
- 1x Premium Gold Loan Pack
Bronze 2
- 2x 75-83 Rare Gold Player Pack
Bronze 1
- 3x 75-83 Rare Gold Player Pack
- 1x 75+ Rare Gold Player Pack
Silver 3
- 1x Premium Gold Pack
- 1x 75+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- 1x 78-85 Rare Gold Player Pack
Silver 2
- 1x 75+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- 1x Premium Gold Pack
- 1x 75+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack
Silver 1
- 1x Premium Gold Pack
- 2x 75+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack
Gold 3
- 3,000 Coins
- 1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack
- 1x 75+ x5 Rare Players Pack
Gold 2
- 7,000 Coins
- 1x Mega Pack
- 1x 75+ x5 Rare Players Pack
Gold 1
- 9,000 Coins
- 1x Mega Pack
- 2x 75+ x5 Rare Players Pack
- 1x 83+ x2 Rare Players Pack
Elite 3
- 10,000 Coins
- 1x Rare Mega Pack
- 1x 75+ x10 Rare Players Pack
- 1x 85+ Rare Player Pack
Elite 2
- 15,000 Coins
- 1x 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- 2x 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack
- 1x Rare Mega Pack
Elite 1
- 20,000 Coins
- 1x 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack
- 1x TOTW Player Pack
- 2x 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack
- 1x Rare Mega Pack
Rank 1-200
- 20,000 Coins
- 1x 1 of 3 TOTW Player Pick
- 1x 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack
- 1x 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack
- 1x Rare Mega Pack
Squad Battles rewards release times
Squad Battles rewards can be claimed every Sunday at 8 AM UTC. At this time each week, players can either load up the game or Web App and open their rewards.
Then, the competition resets, meaning fans have another seven days to rack up as many wins as possible to climb the ranks once again.
For more on FC 25 Ultimate team, check out our guides on determining if a pack has a walkout and the top 10 kits to wear.