EA FC 25 Squad Battles: Rewards, ranks, format, & release times

Squad Battles returns in FC 25 with a new format and set of rewards for players to earn after taking on the top community squads. Here is everything you need to know about the different ranks and rewards.

In addition to changing the Division Rivals and FUT Champs format, EA also changed how Squad Battles works. Instead of 32, there are only 14 weekly matches to earn the highest rank possible.

However, as with previous titles, players can play past those 14 matches to continue progressing on Objective and Evolutions. Any additional game won’t count toward your weekly rank. EA argued that this change helps the game mode feel more meaningful, as beating every opponent becomes even more critical with fewer chances to do so.

Let’s start by reviewing the awards available in Season 1. These are subject to change in future Season updates.

Squad Battles ranks & rewards explained

Bronze 3

1x Premium Gold Loan Pack

Bronze 2

2x 75-83 Rare Gold Player Pack

Bronze 1

3x 75-83 Rare Gold Player Pack

1x 75+ Rare Gold Player Pack

Silver 3

1x Premium Gold Pack

1x 75+ Rare Gold Player Pack

1x 78-85 Rare Gold Player Pack

Silver 2

1x 75+ Rare Gold Player Pack

1x Premium Gold Pack

1x 75+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Silver 1

1x Premium Gold Pack

2x 75+ x3 Rare Gold Players Pack

Gold 3

3,000 Coins

1x Jumbo Premium Gold Pack

1x 75+ x5 Rare Players Pack

Gold 2

7,000 Coins

1x Mega Pack

1x 75+ x5 Rare Players Pack

Gold 1

9,000 Coins

1x Mega Pack

2x 75+ x5 Rare Players Pack

1x 83+ x2 Rare Players Pack

Elite 3

10,000 Coins

1x Rare Mega Pack

1x 75+ x10 Rare Players Pack

1x 85+ Rare Player Pack

Elite 2

15,000 Coins

1x 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

2x 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

1x Rare Mega Pack

Elite 1

20,000 Coins

1x 85+ Rare Gold Player Pack

1x TOTW Player Pack

2x 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

1x Rare Mega Pack

Rank 1-200

20,000 Coins

1x 1 of 3 TOTW Player Pick

1x 75+ x10 Rare Gold Players Pack

1x 85+ x2 Rare Gold Players Pack

1x Rare Mega Pack

Squad Battles rewards release times

Squad Battles rewards can be claimed every Sunday at 8 AM UTC. At this time each week, players can either load up the game or Web App and open their rewards.

Then, the competition resets, meaning fans have another seven days to rack up as many wins as possible to climb the ranks once again.

