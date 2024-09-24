Are EA FC 25 servers down? Server status, maintenance & outage updates

EA FC 25 is officially here, but many players have been running into server issues that have disrupted their experience.

Both Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs have been given plenty of improvements this year, including the addition of the 5v5 Rush mode. But since both of these staple modes require an internet connection, a server outage can quickly grind things to a halt.

If you’re encountering problems, here’s the current EA FC 25 server status.

EA FC 25 server status

The EA FC 25 servers are currently online and working across all platforms, and there is no word of any outages at the time of writing. This means that you should be able to play all online modes without any issues.

If you’re still struggling to connect, then make sure to double-check your own internet connection. If possible, it’s best to use a wired setup rather than wi-fi to get the most stable connection and speeds.

That being said, many players have reported being placed into a queue when trying to access Ultimate Team. In these cases, instead of loading straight into FUT as planned, fans are greeted by a ‘Warming Up’ screen and must wait until they reach the front of the queue.

EA SPORTS / Dexerto

This doesn’t mean that the servers are down, just that there are too many players trying to access the same mode at once. We’ve already seen this issue pop up during early access, so we’ll have to wait and see how they cope when the game launches worldwide on September 27.

How to check server status?

Server outages are always listed on the official EA Help page and this should be your first port of call if EA FC 25 goes down. The devs also post regular updates on the EA SPORTS FC Direct Communication X page, so make sure you’re following it to stay updated.

Alternatively, we’ll be updating this page as soon as the server status changes, so check back here if you start running into connection issues.

Since there are currently no server issues in EA FC 25, you should have no problem logging into Ultimate Team to grind Division Rivals or qualify for FUT Champs.