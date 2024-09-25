Best EA FC 25 PlayStyles for every position

All 34 different PlayStyles in EA FC 25 offer valuable abilities that improve cards in Ultimate Team and make players shine more in Clubs. In saying that, choosing which PlayStyles to look for depends on the position.

EA FC 24 first introduced PlayStyle and PlaySytle+. PlayStyle gives players unique capabilities, while PlayStyle + elevates those signature abilities to a world-class level. For example, a player with Finesse Shot+ Performs finesse shots significantly faster with maximum curve and exceptional accuracy.

But if they only had a regular Finesse PlayStyle, they would only perform finesse shots faster with additional curve and improved accuracy. Cards can have multiple PlayStyles and PlayStyle+ and get more through Evolutions or future upgrades.

Here are the best PlayStyles in FC 25.

Best PlayStyles for all positions

Strikers (ST)

Power Shot

Finesse Shot

First Touch

Trivela

Power Shots are better than ever in FC 25, and having this PlayStyle makes it possible to perform the shot type faster and with increased speed. Because without this ability, it takes too long too charge up, making it easy for defenders to step in and win the ball.

Despite getting nerfed in FC 24, the Finesse Shot PlayStyle still held firm as one of the best options for strikers, and that is the case again for this title. Green-timed Finesse shots are an excellent option for shots on the edge of the box, as are Trivela shots if done from the correct angle across the goal.

It is essential to have a striker who can hold up the ball and turn into space after their first touch. That’s why we like First Touch because your attacker can take a touch into space quicker and get their shot off cleaner.

Wingers and outside midfielders (RW, LW, RM, LM)

Trickster

Quick Step

Rapid

Whipped Pass

Trickster stands out as a must-have PlayStyle in EA FC 25 because of the new fake shot skill move, which can only be performed by players with this ability and four-star skills. To pull off the move, players must press Press O on PlayStation or B on Xbox and then X on PlayStation or A on Xbox to perform the fake shot.

Rapid and Quick-Step is a lethal one-two punch on the wing as one grants a faster explosive sprint, while the other makes it possible to reach a higher sprint speed and lose the ball less frequently. So far, this title feels rather slow with low overall cards, so any extra speed helps.

For wingers to truly excel, they need Whipped Pass to fire in crosses to Strikers with more speed and precision.

Central Midfielders (CM)

Press Proven

Technical

Long Ball Pass

Tiki Taka

Central midfielders act as the outlet from defense to attack. So they should be able to receive a ball under pressure, turn around a defender, and drive into space.

Press Proven allows players to hold off pressing center midfielders, and then Technical enables them to turn more safely and reach a higher speed while using a Controlled Sprint.

When dribbling yourself isn’t an option, having Tiki Taka for more accurate short passes and Long Ball pass for pinpoint lofted through passes into your striker behind will be noticeable assets. We have noticed that over-the-top through balls are especially great in FC 25.

Central Attacking Midfielders (CAM)

Incisive Pass

Technical

First Touch

Trivela

Like a central midfielder, the best PlayStyles for central attacking midfielders improve dribbling and passing abilities.

CAMs should usually have the best Passing attributes for an Ultimate Team because they are usually the creative players setting up other attackers to score. Incisive Pass makes through balls more accurate, which will be crucial in the final third.

Meanwhile, First Touch and Technical make it easier to create space outside the 18 and either set up a pass or fire a Trivela long shot over the keeper’s outstretched arms.

Central Defensive Midfielders (CDM)

Anticipate

Intercept

Bruiser

Block

Central defensive midfielders are usually the heart of your defense and shut down opposing attacks before they even have an opportunity to take down your backline.

Intercept is the best PlayStyle for a holding midfielder because it allows them to clog passing lanes and improve the chances of retaining possession. Similarly, Anticipate results in a higher chance of successful standing tackles.

Some physical strikers will try to impose themselves in the final third, so Bruiser knocks them off the ball easier. Finally, central defensive midfielders are known to do the dirty work, so having Block will be useful when attempting to block a shot outside of the box or even inside the six.

Center Backs (CB)

Anticipate

Bruiser

Block

Aerial

The best center-backs in EA FC 25 are tall, quick, and strong, but those physical attributes only mean something if they also have the best PlayStyles.

Anticipate and Aerial are often regarded as the two best abilities for center-backs. The most common tackle type you will perform is standing, so Anticipate increases the success rate, while Aerial improves the odds of winning a 50-50 ball in the air.

EA nerfed auto-blocks ahead of FC 25, meaning players have to manually block shots for a better chance of keeping the ball out of the back of the net, so Block is useful. Lastly, Bruiser is perfect for knocking weaker strikers and wingers off the ball before they can get into dangerous areas.

Fullbacks (RB, LB)

Whipped Pass

Jockey

Slide Tackle

Intercept

Whipped Pass is the best PlayStyle for fullbacks because having the ability to bomb forward and send in accurate early crosses always catches defenses off guard.

Jockey is also super influential for fullbacks because it increases the max speed of sprint jockeying, which can be used to shepherd wingers out wide and keep them away from the 18. Once fullbacks get the attacker where they want them trapped near the sideline, Slide Tackle makes it easier to dive in and steal the ball.

When players try to send a ball in over the top or on the ground to their winger in behind, Intercept eliminates those scary situations before they become impossible to stop.

Goalkeepers (GK)

Deflector

Far Reach

1v1 Close Down

Cross Claimer

A lot of goals in FC 25 come from rebounds, so Deflector adds unique animations and increases the power to parry shots into safer areas.

Long-distance Power Shots and Trivela shots are an issue again, so Far Reach adds unique long-diving distance jump animations and increases the chances of saving long-distance shots.

1v1 Close Down is notable because it increases the rush speed of your keeper on breakaways. Cross Claimer will also come in handy, as keepers will punch the ball out more quickly.

For more on FC 25 Ultimate Team, check out our guides on completing every Foundations SBC and the best cheap players to sign.