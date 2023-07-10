EA SPORTS FC reveals 31 cover stars for Ultimate Edition

EA has revealed EA SPORTS FC’s cover stars for the new franchise’s first Ultimate Edition. It’s a bit different of pace to usual covers as this one will feature a jaw-dropping 31 cover stars in an unprecedented change.

More details are starting to drop here and there for the hotly anticipated EA SPORTS FC title. Amongst all the leaks and intriguing details though, EA has gone ahead and announced the cover stars for EA SPORTS FC’s Ultimate Edition – the most complete version of the game.

Unlike most football covers though which usually feature one or two, the Ultimate Edition will feature 31 different cover stars. This is far from traditional and shows that the company is taking steps to make the new EA SPORTS FC series one of the most eye-catching in the football gaming market.

EA SPORTS FC Ultimate Edition cover stars revealed

An official tweet from the EA SPORTS FC account unveiled the surprising announcement about the game’s Ultimate Edition. “The stars of The World’s Game are in the club. Presenting the FC24 Ultimate Edition Cover EA SPORTS FC,” it said.

Not only that, but the message was also accompanied by a neat squad picture-like cover photo showcasing the raft of talent.

It features the likes of Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, Tottenham Hotspur’s Heung-Min Son, Manchester City’s Erling Haaland, and even some of the game’s ICONs such as Pele and Ronaldinho.

There’s still plenty more to learn ahead of the game’s rumored September release, and the game will serve as a direct competitor to FIFA’s own football game.