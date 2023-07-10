EA SPORTS FC 24 players mock new face scans of Saka, Rashford, more: “Who is that?”

EA unveiled the official cover art for EA SPORTS FC 24, and community members could barely recognize a few of the players, thanks to confusing face scans.

Manchester City’s goal-scoring sensation Erling Haaland is the cover athlete for the Standard Edition of EAFC. However, EA decided to go a different route with its Ultimate Edition cover, honoring 31 men and women stars from different eras of football history.

Several FIFA games have had three cover stars, but that pales in comparison to what the devs attempted to achieve for the upcoming series entry.

It was never going to be easy trying to fit so many players in one group picture, but community members slammed the developers for falling short on what could have been an all-time design.

EA SPORTS FC 24 players shocked by “awful” cover athlete face scans

On July 10, EA revealed the EAFC 24 Ultimate Edition cover. The unique spin on EA’s traditional art covers every corner of football, featuring players such as Marta, Heung Min Son, and Didier Drogba.

Some face scans look exactly like their real-life counterparts. But, community members pointed out a few outliers that stick out like a sore thumb.

EAFC news source DonkTrading responded: “Hold up, some of these players look nothing like them.”

Players particularly pointed out Ronaldinho, Marta, and Bukayo Saka for not resembling themselves. FIFA content creator NYKchazza posted an image of Saka’s face scan and asked: “Brudda who is that.”

Other users argued this might be the worst cover in franchise history. A third player added: “Why does this look as if it’s AI-generated?”

Pre-orders for EA SPORTS FC 24 are expected to begin at some point in July. The devs also revealed that the first gameplay trailer will be revealed on July 13. For more, check out the rest of our EAFC coverage.