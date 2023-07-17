Zinedine Zidane flames EA after seeing his game face on FC 24’s cover

Football legend Zinedine Zidane hit out at EA FC 24 for not accurately portraying his likeness on the game’s Ultimate Edition cover.

Fans have a much better idea of what they can expect, as the floodgates recently opened for EA SPORTS FC 24 news. EA revealed that Pro Clubs will finally support cross-platform capability. Ultimate Team, women’s football, upgradeable cards, and PlayStyles highlight new additions.

EA didn’t escape criticism entirely. The publisher made a bold design choice by including 31 past and present footballers on the Ultimate Edition cover. A daring gamble didn’t pay off in the eyes of some, as community members slammed EA for butchering a few of the cover’s face scans.

It wasn’t just fans who questioned the game’s controversial game cover.

Zidane bashes EA FC 24 cover

FIFA 23 News reported that Zidane said: “They put me on the cover, and I don’t look like myself.”

It’s important to note that the news source did not specify where exactly Zidane gave this quote, so it needs to be taken only at face value.

An official confirmation didn’t slow fans down in the comment section from rattling off jokes at the French star’s expense.

Comparisons ranged from “This guy looks like Buzz Lightyear when he took his helmet off” to “looks more like Julius Caesar than Zidane.”

Other community members jested that he resembled a young Karim Benzema or a character from Ratatouille.

A reply saying, “Bro’s about to go infinity and beyond,” also managed to generate likes and laughs in the comment section. It remains to be seen if this is how Zidane will actually look in-game since the gameplay trailer and cover don’t always tell the whole story.

For more information on the upcoming release, check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.