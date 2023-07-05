EA SPORTS FC 24 release date revealed in leak

We still don’t know much about EA SPORTS FC 24, but a recent leak gave fans a clearer timeline of when they can expect the upcoming game to hit shelves.

It’s been around three months since EA unveiled the EA SPORTS FC logo and first trailer. Since then, only breadcrumbs of information have given players any insight into the franchise’s new direction. One of the community’s biggest fears was losing an expansive list of licenses after ending its partnership with FIFA.

EA Vice President David Jackson reassured fans that the series retained 19,000+ athletes, 700+ teams, and 30+ leagues. Other news about EA SPORTS FC 24 came through leaks—one of the biggest being dynamic packs, which reward players for opening more packs.

Taking every leak with a pinch of salt is important until EA makes an official announcement. This includes the most recent news drop revealing the game’s supposed release date.

When does EA SPORTS FC 24 release?

On July 5, reliable leaker billbil-kun shared the EAFC due date and early access details.

According to the leaker’s Dealabs story, the standard edition of EAFC is set to launch on September 29, 2023. And instead of three days early access like FIFA 23, billbil-kun reported that the Ultimate Edition will give players the game seven days early starting on September 22.

EA Play members will also get a 10-hour trial starting on the same date as the Ultimate Edition access.

Dealabs further revealed that EAFC will be available on older generation consoles such as the PS4 and Xbox One. It remains to be seen what differences there will be between the two generations of games.

EA confirmed that a more in-depth reveal will occur sometime during July. In the meantime, make sure to check out some of our EA SPORTS FC 24 rating predictions.