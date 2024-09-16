EA FC 25 Evolutions explained: Entry requirements and cosmetic changes

Evolutions are back again in FC 25, and EA made a few quality-of-life changes to make the popular feature work more seamlessly throughout a long season.

For the first time in series history, Evolutions in FC 24 allowed players to upgrade the attributes of their favorite Ultimate Team cards. Each Evolution is either free or requires UT Coins or FC Points to purchase them.

After unlocking an Evolution, users choose one card and complete objectives to get better attributes for that player. Each challenge is only available for a limited time, so players must be smart about their time.

Completing everything in time was harder in FC 24 because you could only do one Evolution at a time. FC 25 removes that restriction and makes a few other changes worth noting.

Every Evolution change in FC 25

Entry requirements

EA Sports

Not every card in Ultimate Team is eligible for Evolution upgrades. Players need to check off a specific list of requirements first. For example, Elite Ascension in FC 24 was only available to cards with less than 74 Overall Shooting, 73 Dribbling, 64 Pace, and more.

As players completed multiple Evolutions for one card, it became difficult to to meet the requirements of other upgrades. EA acknowledged frustrations by adding maximum limits.

For example, there might be an Evolution that gives a plus 10 upgrade to pace up to a maximum of 90 Pace. In the old system, this Evolution would have had an entry requirement of a maximum of 80 Pace.

Additionally, FC 25 reduces the number of Champions and Rivals challenges and shifts them to more casual game modes like Live Friendlies and Rush.

EA shared the following example.

Starting Pace before Evolution Final Pace with FC 24 Upgrade Final Pace with FC 25 upgrade 80 90 90 85 Not eligible 90 92 Not eligible 92 95 Not eligible Not eligible

Cosmetic Evolutions

EA Sports

FC 25 Cosmetic Evolutions allows players to add visual elements, change the color of their Player Items, and add animations or even sound effects.

Cosmetic Evolutions will be accessible through the main Evolutions page. They can be activated like other Evolutions can be obtained with UT Coins, FC Points, Objectives, or rewards.

For more on FC 25, check out our guides on Team of the Week and UT Champs.